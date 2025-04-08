Fetterman joins Republicans to advance Huckabee nomination

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

one step closer

Fetterman joins Republicans to advance Huckabee nomination

The procedural motion sets up a final vote on Huckabee’s nomination on Wednesday

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Israel, testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
April 8, 2025

The Senate voted 53-46 to advance former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Israel on Tuesday, with only Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) crossing the aisle to vote with all Republicans to move his nomination forward.

The procedural motion sets up a final vote on Huckabee’s nomination on Wednesday.

Fetterman had signaled for weeks that he is likely to support Huckabee.

“He’ll have all the votes that he needs,” Fetterman told Jewish Insider last month. “He’s been in public life for a while. Our politics are definitely different, but he’s deeply devoted to Israel, as I am, so I can’t imagine voting against him.”

Though Huckabee was among Trump’s first foreign policy picks, his nomination took several months to move to a confirmation hearing in the Foreign Relations Committee. But after that hearing, he moved quickly to a committee vote the following week, and the Senate floor the week after that.

That quick process came in spite of objections from some Democrats, who attempted unsuccessfully to delay the committee vote and deny Republicans the quorum they needed to hold the vote.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice