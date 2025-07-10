Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israel shifts approach to Syria’s new government as apprehension wanes

Israel used Syrian airspace for its strikes on Iran last month, and the two countries are discussing a non-aggression pact that would lead to a return to pre-2025 borders

Lahav Harkov
July 10, 2025

The goodwill gestures toward Israel from Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa began modestly.

In a surprise move that came only months after he and his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group toppled the brutal regime of Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian president —...

