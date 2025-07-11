history rewritten

AJC calls defacing of Jewish pogrom memorial ‘a test for Poland’s democracy’

Right-wing provocateurs erected plaques that falsely accuse Jews of being responsible for the killing of Poles

The American Jewish Committee called for a “swift political response” following the raising of plaques at the Jedwabne memorial site in Poland which falsely accuse Jews of being responsible for Soviets killing Poles during the pogrom that occurred there...