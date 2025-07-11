history rewritten
AJC calls defacing of Jewish pogrom memorial ‘a test for Poland’s democracy’
Right-wing provocateurs erected plaques that falsely accuse Jews of being responsible for the killing of Poles
WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images
The American Jewish Committee called for a “swift political response” following the raising of plaques at the Jedwabne memorial site in Poland which falsely accuse Jews of being responsible for Soviets killing Poles during the pogrom that occurred there...
Become a premium subscriber