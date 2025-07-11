Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Relatives of murdered hostages hope for some comfort from deal with Hamas

Rabbi Doron Perez said waiting for his son Daniel’s body to be returned ‘is looking forward to something painful, which is an unusual thing, but it’s the end to an ongoing saga’

By
Lahav Harkov
July 11, 2025

As negotiations continue for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, in which half of the remaining 50 hostages are expected to return to Israel over 60 days, families of those still being held are  waiting to learn if their loved...

