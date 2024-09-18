Biden to host UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed at White House next week

The trip marks the first visit by a president of the UAE to Washington

President Joe Biden will host United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House on Monday, the first-ever visit to Washington by an Emirati president. Vice President Kamala Harris will also meet separately with Sheikh Mohammed.

Biden and Harris will discuss “areas of deepening cooperation,” including clean energy, space, the supply chain and infrastructure investments, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday. They will also discuss the UAE’s “essential role in addressing the humanitarian crisis” in Gaza.

“The president and the vice president look forward to this important engagement with a strategic partner at a very important time,” Kirby added.

The meeting comes as progress on the Biden administration’s efforts to advance the Abraham Accords and Israeli-Arab normalization has stalled since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks last year. The UAE’s ties with Israel have come under strain over the past year, though diplomatic relations between the countries remain intact.