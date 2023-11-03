Good Friday morning.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken arrived in Israel this morning — his third trip to Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks — for meetings with top officials, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Among the issues Blinken is expected to raise is concern over eroding support for Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza increases, reflecting broader Biden administration concerns over public support for Israel.

Blinken’s trip comes as a growing number of congressional Democrats come out in support for a humanitarian pause or pauses in Israel’s war against Hamas, Jewish Insider Capitol Hill reporter Marc Rod reports.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) became the first senator to explicitly call for a cease-fire yesterday, joining around 20 House lawmakers, but he said that should be contingent on Hamas’ immediate release of all hostages. “An effort should be made to engage in conversation between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” he said. Durbin later said that he’s supporting a “humanitarian pause which is equivalent to a temporary ceasefire.”

Support for brief humanitarian pauses, to free hostages, evacuate civilians and provide aid, has been the position of the administration for around a week, and was endorsed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, ahead of Blinken’s trip to Israel. The push represents a call for Israeli restraint that stops short of an explicit call for a cease-fire.

This proposal has been endorsed by almost 20 Democratic senators and more than three dozen House members — mostly progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) who have been more critical of Israeli policy in the past.

But they’ve been joined by some more mainstream pro-Israel members like Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA). J Street has also endorsed a humanitarian pause.

The details of what humanitarian pauses should entail appear to be different for different lawmakers. Some are calling for a unilateral halt to Israel’s operations, while others are advocating for both Israel and Hamas to halt attacks. Some support broad-scale stops to violence across Gaza, while others are, like the Biden administration, supporting more localized and time-limited pauses.

Republicans have argued that the calls for humanitarian pauses are nothing more than a thinly veiled call for a cease-fire that will only empower and embolden Hamas.

AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann did not reject the concept, but told JI pauses “must be coordinated closely with Israel, be limited in time and location, and include protections to ensure aid is distributed exclusively and effectively to civilians and not stolen by Hamas.”

Most of the supporters of humanitarian pauses say they support Israel’s right to respond to the Hamas attack, but criticisms of Israel’s tactics are also growing, particularly following the strikes on Jabalya earlier this week.

Murphy said in a statement yesterday that Israel needs to “immediately reconsider” its tactics in Gaza to pursue a “more deliberate and proportionate counterterrorism campaign.” He said that the current tactics are resulting in “an unacceptable and unsustainable” level of civilian deaths that will not ultimately eliminate Hamas.

On the diplomatic front, Bahrain’s parliament announced that the country — one of the original signatories to the Abraham Accords — was downgrading relations with Israel on Thursday, while the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem firmly denied it, JI’s Lahav Harkov reports.

Bahrain’s Council of Representatives posted a statement to its website that “the Israeli ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to return the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country. Economic relations with Israel have also been halted.” The move affirmed Bahrain’s “position in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that it “received no message or decision from the government of Bahrain and the government of Israel to recall the countries’ ambassadors. The relations between Israel and Bahrain are stable.”

An Israeli diplomatic source said that the statement from the parliament in Manama was a non-binding resolution, and that the legislature never supported the Abraham Accords. Israel’s ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na’eh, did leave for Israel last week, but out of security concerns and not because of any diplomatic shifts.

Bahraini Finance Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifasaid last week that the war between Israel and Hamas would not stop his country and the UAE from pursuing Israel’s economic integration into the region via the Abraham Accords.

A test of those ties may come later this month, with the IISS Manama Dialogue, in which policymakers across the region gather in Bahrain to discuss foreign policy and security issues. Israeli officials and experts spoke at the conference in recent years.