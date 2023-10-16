Worthy Reads

Hitting Close to Home: NBC News’ Peter Nicholas, Monica Alba, Peter Alexander and Megan Lebowitz report on the atmosphere in the White House as it carries on with official business as staffers grapple on a personal level with the terror attacks in Israel. “A White House official working on the response to the attack said that at different times this week, every member of the team has looked at one another teary-eyed. In meetings, people will start speaking and their voices will crack, another official said. Some Biden administration aides have family members or friends who are serving in the Israeli military. As the body count rises, they’ve been carrying out assignments while texting loved ones to make sure they’re safe. ‘We deal with mass casualty events with some amount of frequency on the national security team,’ a senior official said. ‘But this one has at times felt like more than any one person can bear. It’s clear people are carrying their grief with them.’” [NBCNews]

Campus Conundrum: The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf examines how Hamas’ terror attack is playing out on American campuses. “But one cannot cheer what Hamas did and retain moral high ground; nor can one declare solidarity with campaigns of civilian slaughter and remain in solidarity with liberal humanists, progressive wonks, or adherents of international human rights or the beloved community. Though many on the left, including many critics of Israel, bear no responsibility for its pro-Hamas faction, newly aware observers cannot help but wonder what flawed ideas informed the violence-endorsing statements. So this episode will rightly cause some who deferred to leftists on social justice to regard their views with less deference and more skepticism. Virtue signaling on campus will change as radical views are seen as less virtuous. New scrutiny will be applied to concepts like ‘decolonization.’ Academics who oppose othering and dehumanization should be newly attentive to the ways colonizer and oppressor can be misused to justify atrocities.” [TheAtlantic]

The Human Shield Edge: The New York Times’ Bret Stephens suggests that Hamas bears full responsibility for Israeli and Palestinian deaths resulting from the Oct. 7 terror attack. “Hamas also achieves practical and propagandistic goals by putting Palestinians in harm’s way. More civilians in combat zones mean more human shields for its forces. More dead and wounded Palestinians mean more sympathy for its side and more condemnation of Israel. That’s why Hamas turned Gaza’s central hospital into its headquarters during the 2014 conflict. It’s why it stored rockets in schools. It’s why it has used mosques to store guns. It’s why it fires rockets from Gaza’s densely populated areas. It does all this knowing that Israel, which has agreed to abide by the laws of war, tries to avoid hitting those targets — and, when it does hit them, that it will result in accusations of war crimes and diplomatic demands for restraint. Either way, Hamas gains an edge.” [NYTimes]

Refugee Relocation: In The Wall Street Journal, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Mark Dubowitz and Jonathan Schanzer call on Hamas’ benefactors in the region to absorb Palestinians fleeing the Gaza Strip. “But Egypt doesn’t need to be the final destination for Palestinians looking to escape. Cairo should call for a special session of the Arab League to wrestle with the sensitive topic of Gazan refugees. Nations that have normalized relations with Israel — such as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco — and those that could in the future, like Saudi Arabia, might then discuss a novel solution: urging Hamas’s sponsors and enablers to take responsibility. Iran, Hamas’s chief financier and arms supplier, should absorb the majority of Gazans looking to flee. Talks over the summer already set the stage for direct flights between Tehran and Cairo. The regime has cynically boosted Palestinian jihadists for decades, which has brought misery and destruction not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq — anywhere terror proxies operate.” [WSJ]

Hamas and the Academy: U.S. News & World Report executive chairman and CEO Eric Gertler writes that university presidents need to reconsider how they are responding to Hamas’ terror attack and the fallout on their campuses. “But what we have seen forces us to again confront the type of world in which we want to live. Civilized vs. extremist? How will we define the rules and values for how we conduct ourselves in this world? This is about human rights – and it is existential for all of us. Within this context, university presidents and deans must confront a particular challenge as some of their constituents – faculty and students – seem to have lost sight of the values that have moved the world forward. Many have read the initial response by the leaders of Harvard University reacting to a statement released by 34 student groups supporting Hamas’ actions. It was a watered down statement to incorporate the views of 18 deans and administrators at Harvard – and subsequently criticized by a former Harvard president questioning the values of the institution he used to lead. The result: newly appointed President Claudine Gay released a second and stronger statement condemning the barbaric attacks. Harvard is not alone. Similar battles of words and actions are occurring on university campuses across the country. The presidents of many universities must now answer to the facts. What they do and what they say matters.” [USNews]

Worthy Listen: Appearing on the “What Matters Now” podcast, Micah Goodman considers the challenges Israel faces in the region and in the West. “There’s two emotions we have to be thinking about: love and fear. We want love. We want Western civilization to love us. We want Bono to sing songs about us. We want Madonna to share stories on Instagram about how much she admires us and loves us. That’s what we want in the West. We want to be loved in the West. In the Middle East, we don’t want to be loved. We want to be feared. It’s a different emotion. We want that Hezbollah will have a panic attack when they think about the Israeli Defense Forces. We want Iran to shiver when it thinks about the possibility of a military interaction with Israel. We want the Middle East to have fear from us. We want two things: We want love and we want fear. You want love from the West. You want fear from the Middle East…Everything that we are going to do to restore the fear is going to erode the love. Everything we do that will guarantee that the Middle East is afraid of Israelis — of these crazy, unpredictable Israelis — everything we do in order to build that myth back again, it’s going to make people in the West not like us, not love us. And the other way around, if we will try to keep the West loving us and writing songs about us, we will not restore the fear of the Middle East from us. So it’s a zero-sum game.” [WhatMattersNow]