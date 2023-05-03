👋 Good Wednesday morning!

The White House will host a reception to mark Jewish American Heritage Month on May 16, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch. The event comes as the Biden administration prepares to release its national strategy on antisemitism.

The afternoon reception will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The event is “not tied to the strategy release,” a White House official told JI on Tuesday.

White House domestic policy chief Susan Rice said in a Monday address to the Anti-Defamation League that the White House plans to release the strategy later this month. Rice, who leads the task force that is working on the strategy, is stepping down from her position at the end of May.

Several Jewish communal leaders tell JI that one detail to track is whether the White House plan embraces the consensus International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. Some groups on the left have advocated against adopting the IHRA definition, which tags certain slurs against the Jewish state (such as applying double standards to Israel and comparing Israeli policy to that of the Nazis) as antisemitic.

Shortly after Biden was sworn into office in 2021, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, in a letter to the American Zionist Movement, said the Biden administration “enthusiastically embraces” the IHRA definition, “including its examples.” Read more here.

On Capitol Hill, Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Jim Risch (R-ID), along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and 24 other co-sponsors introduced a resolution to honor Israel’s 75th anniversary. The resolution is largely identical to a draft reported by Jewish Insider last week, with the addition of language recognizing threats to Israel from Iran and terrorist groups.

In Israel, a cease-fire was reported after 104 rockets were fired from Gaza over the past day, the IDF said, prompting the Israeli army to strike weapons manufacturing sites, military compounds and underground tunnels belonging to terrorist organizations. The latest round of violence flared following news yesterday morning of the death of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader, Khader Adnan, after an 86-day hunger strike in an Israeli prison.