Chelsea Clinton, Lina Khan eye Nadler’s seat
Plus, UAE warns Israel against annexation
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming trip to Israel, and look at the primary field already taking shape in New York’s 12th Congressional District following Rep. Jerry Nadler’s retirement announcement. We report on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s campaign ads, all of which mention AIPAC, and talk to a former board member of the International Association of Genocide Scholars about the organization’s “deeply flawed” passage of a resolution accusing Israel of genocide. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Deni Avdija, Lana Nusseibah and Yael Lempert.
What We’re Watching
- Senior Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibah warned in a just-published interview that Israel’s potential annexation of the West Bank would constitute a “red line” for Abu Dhabi that would “end the vision of regional integration.” We’re keeping an eye on the diplomatic dynamics following Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich‘s announcement earlier today that Israel plans to annex approximately 82% of the West Bank.
- This morning, the Middle East and North Africa subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee will sit for a closed-door, member-only roundtable with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee “on key issues facing the bilateral relationship as it relates to Judea and Samaria,” the biblical term for the West Bank.
- We’re monitoring Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming trip to Israel, first reported yesterday. Rubio is slated to attend the inauguration of the Pilgrims’ Road at the City of David in Jerusalem on Sept. 15. Read more here from JI’s Melissa Weiss.
- We’re also keeping an eye on Sacramento, where California legislators are days from the end of the legislative year and have yet to take up a bipartisan antisemitism bill. Jewish groups in the state have voiced support for the legislation, which has faced pushback from the California Teachers Association.
- Tonight in New York, journalist Yaakov Katz will speak in conversation with The New York Times’ Bret Stephens about Katz’s new book, While Israel Slept, written with Amir Bohbot.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
As Israel calls up tens of thousands of reservists ahead of a planned takeover of Gaza City and rejects ceasefire proposals that fall short of a comprehensive deal to end the war and release all of the hostages, Jerusalem finds itself facing calls both at home and abroad against further entrenchment in Gaza.
At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing pressure from Washington to end the war — with a decisive victory over Hamas.
President Donald Trump signaled his growing weariness with a protracted war in an exchange with The Daily Caller, published earlier this week, in which he said Israel is “gonna have to get that war over with,” noting that Israel “may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations.” Netanyahu said at his weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Trump had instructed Israel to go into Gaza City with “full force.”
Days earlier, the president held a White House meeting that included Jared Kushner and former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair to discuss a “day-after” plan for the Gaza Strip. Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer scrapped a planned meeting with World Food Program head Cindy McCain to fly to Washington for consultations.
Taken together, Trump’s comments and last week’s gathering underscore the president’s dwindling patience with the ongoing war — concerns that have been highlighted in Israeli media reports in recent days.
Israel’s Channel 12 reported over the weekend that Trump, frustrated by Hamas’ intransigence, is pushing Netanyahu to move more quickly to decisively defeat Hamas. That could pose a challenge for Israel, which has not been able to declare “total victory” against Hamas in nearly two years but now faces White House pressure to end the war in a short amount of time — “perhaps even within two weeks,” according to Channel 12.
SUCCESSION IN MANHATTAN
Nadler’s favored successor drawing scrutiny over Mamdani endorsement
Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) surprise decision on Monday to retire at the end of his current term has set off what is expected to be a crowded primary to succeed the long-serving Jewish Democrat — with a growing number of candidates weighing bids for the coveted Manhattan House seat he has held for more than three decades. The looming open-seat primary has also raised questions about whether candidates will embrace Nadler’s increasingly skeptical views on Israel, and how the issue will shape the race. The 78-year-old lawmaker, who represents one of the largest Jewish constituencies in the nation, has long identified as a pro-Israel progressive, even as he has vocally criticized Israel’s conduct during its ongoing war in Gaza and drew scrutiny from some Jewish community leaders over his early endorsement of Zohran Mamdani, the far-left Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Looking at Lasher: Potential candidates include New York state Assemblymember Micah Lasher, Chelsea Clinton, Jack Schlossberg and former FTC Commissioner Lina Khan. Lasher, a former aide to Nadler who is expected to claim the congressman’s blessing, according to people familiar with the situation, has built strong ties to the pro-Israel community, but he faced backlash from local rabbis over his similarly quick choice to support Mamdani, in spite of the nominee’s hostile views on Israel. One Jewish leader said it was premature to draw conclusions about Lasher’s positions on Israel, while voicing confidence that he “makes up his own mind” on tough issues, regardless of where his allies may stand. “Lasher is center-left but has always been relatively moderate on Israel,” a pro-Israel strategist added in assessing the assemblyman’s stances on the Middle East.