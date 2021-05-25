👋 Good Tuesday morning!

Secretary of State Tony Blinken arrived in Israel this morning and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

In remarks following their meeting, Blinken said that President Joe Biden sent him to Israel to “demonstrate the commitment of the United States to Israel’s security” as well as “to rebuild our relationship with the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority.”

In his own comments, Netanyahu thanked Blinken for the administration’s support and reiterated his opposition to the U.S. return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Blinken stated that the U.S. is “consulting closely with Israel, as we did today, on the ongoing negotiations in Vienna, around a potential return to the Iran nuclear agreement.”

Blinken is slated to meet this evening with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who currently holds the mandate to form the next government. More below.

Biden issued a statement yesterday morning condemning a recent wave of antisemitic attacks: “The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop,” he wrote. “I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor.”

Vice President Kamala Harris later issued her own statement, saying: “The surge in anti-Semitic attacks against the Jewish community in the U.S. and around the world is despicable — it must be called out, condemned, and stopped.”

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), who has butted heads with left-wing colleagues over antisemitism in the past, tweeted: “I’ll say the quiet part out loud; it’s time for ‘progressives’ to start condemning anti-semitism and violent attacks on Jewish people with the same intention and vigor demonstrated in other areas of activism. The silence has been deafening.”

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens writes that the lack of outcry over antisemitic attacks “is a curious silence. In the land of inclusiveness, Jews are denied inclusion.”

It remains unclearwhether Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be able to bring his resolution attempting to block a $735 million arms sale to Israel for a Senate floor vote before the congressional review window for the sale expires and/or the Senate recess next week.

Sanders said the Senate parliamentarian has responded to an inquiry about such a vote, but said “it’s complicated” and the issue is “something we’re looking at right now.” His office did not respond to a request for more information.