The State Dept.’s diversity officer grew up among Orthodox Jews in Cleveland

Former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley speaks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced she would become the first chief diversity officer, in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department, Monday, April 12, 2021 in Washington.

The Biden administration is working to mediate the diplomatic corps’s systemic and well-documented lack of diversity in its ranks. Last week, Secretary of State Tony Blinken named former Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, a Black woman who served as ambassador to Malta after three decades as a foreign service officer in postings including Tel Aviv, as the State Department’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer. Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch spoke to Abercrombie-Winstanley’s friends and colleagues about the challenge she now faces.

‘Honorary male’: Abercrombie-Winstanley’s career centered on the Middle East and North Africa, taking her to postings ranging from Cairo to Baghdad to Jakarta. She spent a stint in Tel Aviv monitoring the Gaza Strip in the mid-1990s. Martin Indyk, who was ambassador to Israel at the time, told JI that “she was an excellent young foreign service officer in those days.” In the early 2000s, she became the first woman to serve as U.S. consul general in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She has said that the posting gave her the status of “honorary male,” since women in Saudi Arabia — particularly at the time — are often barred from working in public-facing roles. But that also allowed her to learn from women in the country: “I get to see literally half of Saudi society that my (male) predecessor did not,” she said in a 2004 interview. Later that year, Abercrombie-Winstanley survived an al-Qaeda attack on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, going on to receive a State Department award for her courage on that day.

Hebrew High: Abercrombie-Winstanley has spoken in the past about how her experience studying abroad in Israel helped spark her interest in diplomacy. “My first two plane rides ever were to and from college” — at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. — “and my third was to Tel Aviv,” she said in an interview with a magazine affiliated with her childhood school district. Growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Abercrombie-Winstanley took Hebrew classes at the public Cleveland Heights High School. At her nomination hearing to become ambassador to Malta in 2012, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) introduced Abercrombie-Winstanley by noting that her education was “reinforced by the culture of Orthodox Judaism that shaped the neighborhood of Cleveland Heights where she was raised.”

Shared experiences: “The joke about the Foreign Service is that it’s ‘pale, male and Yale,’ but that’s not without some historical foundation,” said Tamara Cofman Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs in the Obama administration and worked with Abercrombie-Winstanley to launch the Leadership Council for Women in National Security, a group that helps women advance in foreign policy and diplomacy. Wittes did not get to know Abercrombie-Winstanley well until their work together on LCWINS, but at an event early last year, Wittes learned that they shared something surprising in common: “She and I went to the same overseas student program at Tel Aviv University, a few years apart. We had both done that program, we had both gone through the ulpan [Hebrew instruction] there, we both lived in the same dormitory building,” Wittes recalled. “That experience both drew us closer to the field.”

Diplomatic departures: The diversity initiative at State comes as the Biden administration is seeking to grow the foreign service. Blinken has spoken of staffing up the State Department’s ranks after a historic number of career diplomats and foreign service officers resigned or were fired during the Trump administration. In late 2017, just months after former President Donald Trump took office, the head of the American Foreign Service Association — the union that represents diplomats — said that the State Department had lost 60% of career ambassadors in that year alone. Abercrombie-Winstanley was among the wave of diplomats who left the State Department early in the Trump administration.

Elsewhere: The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. and China are expected to announce their ambassadorial picks to postings in each other’s capitals, with Biden likely to nominate R. Nicholas Burns, who served at the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem from 1985-1987.