Worthy Reads

👨 Lapid in the Limelight: The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg interviews Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid as the interim leader looks ahead to the November elections while trying to navigate changing relationships in the region. “Lapid says that newly established diplomatic relations with several Arab countries — a by-product of the Abraham Accords, brokered mainly by the United Arab Emirates — increase the chance for a settlement with the Palestinians. ‘Tomorrow I’m having dinner with my friend Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed’ — the Emirati foreign minister — ‘and he’s going to talk to me about the Palestinians, and I’m going to listen to him more, not less, because he’s my friend, someone I’ve learned to appreciate and do business with.’ Lapid is hoping that the pace of ‘normalization’ with Arab- and Muslim-majority states increases before the November 1 election, and though he wouldn’t answer specifics, it’s widely believed in the Israeli government that Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, is considering establishing diplomatic ties.” [TheAtlantic]

💻 Cyber Space:Haaretz’s Omer Benjakob looks at the Greece-based, Israeli-owned surveillance firm Intellexa, run by former Unit 81 head Tal Dilian, which has met with success even as similar Israel-based companies have faced challenges surrounded the sharing of technology and institutional know-how. “Despite its Israeli ownership and the fact many of its executives and key staff members live in Israel, Intellexa is not considered an Israeli company. The firms within the Intellexa umbrella are registered in countries like Ireland, France, Hungary, North Macedonia, Greece and the British Virgin Islands. Industry sources say the firm has had sales representatives in Indonesia, Dubai, Paris — and Tel Aviv. It seems that Athens has been the center of its activities in recent years, while Dilian himself lives predominantly in Cyprus. This complex web of firms, sources say, makes regulating the firm’s activity close to impossible and poses a new and unique challenge to regulators — both in Israel and Europe.” [Haaretz]

🕍 Community Concerns: In Commentary, Moshe Krakowski reflects on recent portrayals of the Haredi community in secular media, from news outlets to literature to television. “Haredi society is complex, vibrant, flawed, and deeply human — as all communities are. Above all else, Haredi society is just that: a society. It’s not a fanatical cult where people sit in divine contemplation all day thinking about the Torah and Talmud. It’s not a hyper-controlled autocracy where people have to follow the rabbis or else their lives are ruined. Overall, it’s not a particularly poor community, or a particularly wealthy one — and it’s certainly not on the verge of collapse, as many non-Haredim both predict and hope. Its education system doesn’t look anything like modern public schools, but contra the hyperbolic claims presented in the Times, it is very effective at preparing students for life — just not the life secularists think these students should have.” [Commentary]



💣 Ominous Warning: The Washington Post’s Shira Rubin spotlights growing tensions in the West Bank, and specifically in Jenin, where violence has escalated in recent months, as a new generation of Palestinians engages in conflict. “Israeli officials fear that the black-market AK-47s, pistols, Kalashnikovs and M16s on display in the Jenin refugee camp will be directed at Israelis during the Jewish holidays that begin next week, as they brace for a new chapter of violent Palestinian resistance. Expectations of the passing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — the deeply unpopular, heavy-smoking 86-year-old autocrat who is believed to be in ill health — have already sparked a bloodier social order in this occupied city. In Abbas’s wake, ‘there will be fauda’ — ‘chaos’ in Arabic — said Mohammad Sabbagh, head of the People’s Services Committee of the Jenin refugee camp. ‘This is the beginning,’ he said.” [WashPost]