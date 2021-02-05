Gameday

Sol Werdiger is ready for the big game

Under normal circumstances, Sol Werdiger, founder and CEO of the youth sports apparel manufacturer Outerstuff, is a gregarious presence on Super Bowl weekends. He has attended every championship game of the National Football League for more than two decades, always using the occasion to connect with local Jewish community members. “We try to take advantage of it and turn it into a full Shabbat experience,” Werdiger, the chairman of Agudath Israel’s board of trustees, told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel. “We’re a frum family and we’re in the sports business — and we’ve been going to the Super Bowl now for almost 25 years.”

Different experience: But as Werdiger heads down to Tampa today for what will be the 55th Super Bowl — a highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — he has no plans for any such revelry due to the pandemic. “This year we’re not going to make our own minyan,” he said. “I’m going to walk to the local Chabad.” Rather than having a catered kosher event at the stadium, he added, “I’m sure we’ll be eating in our hotel rooms before we go and when we get back.” Werdiger’s sons and some grandchildren will be flying in only for the game, but his wife is staying home. “It’s going to be a little bit different this year.”

Solitary Shabbat: Werdiger, who lives in New York, sounded somewhat discouraged by the prospect of spending Shabbat alone, but he seemed more disappointed that he wouldn’t have the chance to support some of the local vendors and caterers he makes sure to seek out for Shabbat festivities. Instead, he told JI that he would likely make a donation to a Tampa day school or Chabad House. “We usually try to find a local yeshiva or institution that we donate some tickets to,” he said. “They can raffle them off to make some money.” But that wasn’t possible this year either, “because the allocation of tickets, I don’t have to tell you, was almost non-existent.”

COVID-19 precautions: Attendance at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is capped at 25,000 people, approximately 7,500 of whom are expected to include vaccinated healthcare workers invited by the NFL. Werdiger has also already been vaccinated against COVID-19. “Had I not had the vaccines I think that I probably would have been a little bit nervous,” he said. Still, the NFL’s health and safety precautions, he said, were reassuring. “I sit in a suite with the NFL people and they sent me a kit to get tested,” Werdiger told JI. “I have to send it back to them. I have to follow all kinds of very strict NFL protocols.”

‘Kiddush Hashem’: Though Werdiger is, by his admission, “not a huge sports fan,” he added, “I always said there’s a reason that God put us into this business that we could try to do some good and spread the word and make a Kiddush Hashem.” No such encounters will occur this weekend, but Werdiger is hopeful that next year things will return to normal. In the meantime, the game awaits. Who will Werdiger be rooting for on Sunday? He paused for a moment and then gave his answer. “When you’re in this business, the team that sells the most is your favorite.”

Bonus: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised 76 New England-area healthcare workers with an all-expenses paid trip to Sunday’s game in Tampa Bay aboard the Patriots’ team plane. Kraft, who noted this year’s Super Bowl was only possible because of the vaccine rollout, called it “an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers… We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able.”