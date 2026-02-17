LATIN LINK

ADL report highlights accelerated Iranian antisemitic propaganda effort in Latin America

The new report details the Iranian-sponsored HispanTV’s portrayal of Jews and Zionism as ‘an omnipresent, evil force’

A new report released by the Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday highlights an acceleration over the past two years in antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric by HispanTV, Iran’s Spanish-language state-sponsored media outlet that primarily targets Latin America.

“The Iranian regime’s media outlet is spreading classic antisemitic conspiracy theories and anti-Israel propaganda to potentially millions of people across Latin America and beyond, making the Islamic Republic a destabilizing force not only in the Middle East, but across the Spanish-speaking world,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “With antisemitism already at historic levels globally, Tehran is funding a massive media propaganda operation that is priming the pump for spreading antisemitism and hate against Israel and Jews the world over.”

The report urges governments to probe ties between HispanTV and sanctioned Iranian officials and government entities and consider designating the media outlet as a foreign influence operation. It also urges social media companies to take moderation action against or take down HispanTV’s pages, satellite companies to reconsider broadcasting the channel’s content and internet hosting companies to cease providing services to the outlet.

The report was released in conjunction with an ADL-sponsored event on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference focused on Iran’s malign activities in Latin America.

According to the report, HispanTV’s content features a consistent narrative including antisemitic tropes about Jewish and Zionist influence, portrays Israel as the center of a global conspiracy, expresses support for violent extremist groups and the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, praises the Iranian regime in comparison to Western democracies and denies Israel’s right to exist.

“The failure of governments, international organizations, corporations, and others to take meaningful action against HispanTV has allowed the Iranian regime to export its hateful and violent conspiracies around the world,” the report states. “If this threat is not seriously addressed, the result will likely be the radicalization of Spanish-speaking audiences across Latin America and beyond.”

The report charges that “one of the most pervasive themes in HispanTV’s coverage” is an antisemitic depiction of Jews and Zionism as “an omnipresent, evil force” controlling governments as part of an interconnected malign plot.

The glorification of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad is also a “central narrative thread” in the coverage, positioning the terrorist groups as righteous, moral and necessary alternatives to the evils of Zionism, and lauds their alleged victories. The outlet covers Hezbollah and the Houthis in a similar light.

“HispanTV consistently frames Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks as legitimate and praiseworthy acts of resistance worthy of celebration. This reframing is essential to the channel’s ideological project, converting mass violence into a foundational myth of liberation,” the report adds.

The outlet has downplayed or ignored high-profile antisemitic attacks targeting the Jewish community globally, according to the report. It also portrays Jews and Israelis as “operating a highly organized global disinformation apparatus designed to deceive the world and justify genocide,” downplaying or dismissing the idea of antisemitism entirely.