Barrasso to target ICC in floor speech supporting sanctions legislation 

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Four female hostages freed from Gaza in second round of rele...ases

Senate confirms Pete Hegseth as defense secretary

Eight murderers to be allowed back into Israel in hostage de...al

New San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie aims to turn around a c...ity in decline 

Trump denies Witkoff will lead diplomatic efforts with Iran

McConnell speaks out against Trump administration’s isolat...ionist Pentagon hires

Trump redesignates Houthis as Foreign Terrorist Organization

Democrats Jared Polis, Susie Lee make surprise appearances a...t Republican Jewish bash

DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard faces rocky road to confirmation

Stefanik said she pursued U.N. ambassador role to help comba...t antisemitism

Rep. Summer Lee listed as speaker at Code Pink inaugural bal...l, but says she didn’t attend

Tucker Carlson remains seated during standing ovation for ho...stages in Trump’s inaugural address

Imam who praised Hezbollah booted from inauguration benedict...ion

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

Quick Hits

scoop

Barrasso to target ICC in floor speech supporting sanctions legislation 

The No. 2 Senate Republican plans to condemn the ICC for its embrace of ‘the legal fiction and the moral fraud that Israel violates human rights, that sovereignty doesn’t matter and that Israel has no right to defend itself.’

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) questions U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
January 28, 2025

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) is expected on Tuesday to call on his fellow senators to pass legislation sanctioning the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli leaders over the war in Gaza. 

Barrasso, the No. 2 Senate Republican, plans to condemn the ICC in a floor speech for its embrace of “the legal fiction and the moral fraud that Israel violates human rights, that sovereignty doesn’t matter and that Israel has no right to defend itself.” 

Barrasso will deliver the remarks, the text of which was obtained by Jewish Insider, ahead of a Tuesday afternoon vote to advance the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, which passed the House last year and again this month but was stalled in the previously Democratic-controlled Senate. 

“Today, the Senate will hold a critical vote on a bipartisan bill to hold the International Criminal Court accountable,” Barrasso plans to say. “Passing this bill sends a strong message that America will not tolerate the ICC’s lawfare against Israel. If the ICC attacks America or its allies, the consequences will be swift, serious and severe. This is about more than Israel. The ICC also threatens America’s safety, security and sovereignty.”

“The Senate could have passed ICC sanctions last Congress. The Democrat leader chose to drag his feet instead. He blocked it from coming to the floor. He refused to even debate it,” he will say, a reference to then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blocking the bill with former Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) amid opposition to the legislation from the Biden administration and other Democrats.

Barrasso will also use his remarks to take aim at rogue activity from the ICC, pointing to the court’s attempt to target the United States after former President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. forces from Afghanistan — in addition to commenting about the institution’s anti-Israel bias.

“Israel is not a member of the ICC. The court has no jurisdiction over it. Israel is a democracy. Israel’s judiciary is robust and independent. The ICC is deaf to these facts. It lives in an anti-Israel echo chamber. Because of this prejudice against Israel, the ICC has also attacked Israel’s allies,” Barrasso will say.

“In 2020, the ICC started to investigate American service members in Afghanistan for alleged war crimes. President Trump responded swiftly and strongly. He froze the assets of ICC officials who were involved in the corrupt investigation. He also imposed visa restrictions on ICC officials and their families. Former President Biden wrongly and weakly overturned these sanctions. President Trump restored the sanctions on his first day back in office last week,” his speech continues. 

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) had pledged to make passing the legislation, which passed the House comfortably, a top priority for this Congress. The bill will need 60 votes, the filibuster threshold, to pass the upper chamber. Republicans currently control the Senate by a 53-47 margin, so they’ll need all of their members and seven Democrats to vote yes to send it to the president’s desk. 
Democrats are currently negotiating for changes to the legislation.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice