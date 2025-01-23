Step towards sanctions

Thune tees up Senate vote on International Criminal Court sanctions

The bill, which received bipartisan support in the House, will need votes from at least seven Democratic senators to pass

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) took a procedural step on Thursday to set up a vote in the coming days on the House-passed legislation placing stringent sanctions on the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

The legislation passed the House for a second time by a bipartisan 243-140 vote earlier this month and Thune had pledged to make it a top priority to pass the legislation promptly, even as the Senate works to confirm members of Trump’s Cabinet. The bill will need 60 votes, the filibuster threshold, to pass the upper chamber.

It remains unclear how most Senate Democrats will vote on the bill, though it is likely to receive support from at least a handful of them. At least seven Democrats will need to vote for the bill to ensure its passage.

Asked by JI in the early days of the new year about their plans, most Senate Democrats declined to preview their votes before the bill was officially under consideration.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, indicated that Democrats would be interested in revising the bill, though Republicans have not been open to amending the legislation in the past.

Before the ICC sanctions vote, the Senate is expected to hold confirmation votes for Secretary of Defense-designate Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary-designate Kristi Noem and Treasury Secretary-designate Scott Bessent — which Thune has said he hopes to complete during a rare weekend Senate session — as well as confirmation of Transportation Secretary-designate Sean Duffy and votes on an abortion-related measure.

Democrats have been using procedural delaying tactics to slow Hegseth’s confirmation, and are likely to do the same with other nominees, potentially pushing the ICC vote toward the middle or end of next week.