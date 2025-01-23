Thune tees up Senate vote on International Criminal Court sanctions

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

McConnell speaks out against Trump administration’s isolat...ionist Pentagon hires

Trump redesignates Houthis as Foreign Terrorist Organization

Democrats Jared Polis, Susie Lee make surprise appearances a...t Republican Jewish bash

DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard faces rocky road to confirmation

Stefanik said she pursued U.N. ambassador role to help comba...t antisemitism

Rep. Summer Lee listed as speaker at Code Pink inaugural bal...l, but says she didn’t attend

Tucker Carlson remains seated during standing ovation for ho...stages in Trump’s inaugural address

Imam who praised Hezbollah booted from inauguration benedict...ion

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

Quick Hits

Step towards sanctions

Thune tees up Senate vote on International Criminal Court sanctions

The bill, which received bipartisan support in the House, will need votes from at least seven Democratic senators to pass

Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Human Rights activists from Palestine, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates rally outside the International Criminal Court to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands.

By
Marc Rod
January 23, 2025

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) took a procedural step on Thursday to set up a vote in the coming days on the House-passed legislation placing stringent sanctions on the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

The legislation passed the House for a second time by a bipartisan 243-140 vote earlier this month and Thune had pledged to make it a top priority to pass the legislation promptly, even as the Senate works to confirm members of Trump’s Cabinet. The bill will need 60 votes, the filibuster threshold, to pass the upper chamber. 

It remains unclear how most Senate Democrats will vote on the bill, though it is likely to receive support from at least a handful of them. At least seven Democrats will need to vote for the bill to ensure its passage.

Asked by JI in the early days of the new year about their plans, most Senate Democrats declined to preview their votes before the bill was officially under consideration. 

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, indicated that Democrats would be interested in revising the bill, though Republicans have not been open to amending the legislation in the past.

Before the ICC sanctions vote, the Senate is expected to hold confirmation votes for Secretary of Defense-designate Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary-designate Kristi Noem and Treasury Secretary-designate Scott Bessent — which Thune has said he hopes to complete during a rare weekend Senate session — as well as confirmation of Transportation Secretary-designate Sean Duffy and votes on an abortion-related measure.

Democrats have been using procedural delaying tactics to slow Hegseth’s confirmation, and are likely to do the same with other nominees, potentially pushing the ICC vote toward the middle or end of next week.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice