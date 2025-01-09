sanctions support

House passes bipartisan ICC sanctions for a second time

The bill passed the House by a 243-140 vote, with 45 Democrats in support

The House passed a bill sanctioning the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by a 243-140-1 vote, with 45 Democrats in support. The outcome was similar to the vote by which the bill passed last year.

The bill passed the House last year by a 247-155-2 vote, with 42 Democrats voting yes. Twenty Republicans and 30 Democrats were absent for Thursday’s vote, which overlapped with former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

The legislation was the first Middle East policy test for newly elected members of Congress. Ten freshman Democratic lawmakers — Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), Wesley Bell (D-MO), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Shomari Figures (D-AL), Laura Gillen (D-NY), Adam Gray (D-CA), George Latimer (D-NY), April McLain Delaney (D-MD), Josh Riley (D-NY) and Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) — supported the bill.

Twice that number, 20 first-term Democrats — Herb Conaway (D-NJ), Cleo Fields (D-MD), Nellie Pou (D-NJ), Sylvester Turner (D-TX), Janelle Bynum (D-OR), Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI), John Mannion (D-NY), Sarah Elfreth (D-MD), Maxine Dexter (D-OR), Sam Liccardo (D-CA), Sarah McBride (D-DE), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Eugene Vindman (D-VA), Derek Tran (D-CA), Dave Min (D-CA), Kelly Morrison (D-MN), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Julie Johnson (D-TX), Emily Randall (D-WA) and Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) — voted against the bill.

Reps. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) and Tim Kennedy (D-NY), who were sworn in last year after the bill passed, also voted no. Democratic freshmen Reps. George Whitesides (D-CA), Luz Rivas (D-CA) and Laura Friedman (D-CA) were absent.

Two Democrats who voted against the bill last year, Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) and Haley Stevens (D-MI) voted for it on Thursday, as did Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ), who was absent last year. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), who voted no last year, said he supported sanctions after the warrants were issued, but returned to his district to assist with the response to the California wildfires.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the only Republican in attendance who didn’t support the bill, voting present. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), who voted present last time, voted yes on Thursday.

Other Democrats who voted for the bill included Reps. Angie Craig (D-MN), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Don Davis (D-NC), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Laura Gillen (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Jared Golden (D-ME), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Greg Landsman (D-OH), George Latimer (D-NY), Susie Lee (D-NV), Mike Levin (D-CA), Lucy McBath (D-GA), Grace Meng (D-NY), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), Scott Peters (D-CA), Pat Ryan (D-NY), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Kim Schrier (D-WA), Darren Soto (D-FL), , Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Emilia Sykes (D-OH), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Marc Veasey (D-TX) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), David Scott (D-GA) and Greg Stanton (D-AZ) who supported the bill last year, were absent.

The bill, a top priority for Republicans, was led by Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL) and Chip Roy (R-TX) and is expected to come up for a vote in the Senate in the near future. It’s unclear whether it will have sufficient Democratic support to pass.

“I don’t care if you are a terrorist in a cave or a lawyer at The Hague, if you get in the way of bringing American hostages home, then you will be given no quarter and you damn well shouldn’t expect to be welcomed on American soil with open arms,” Mast, the new chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.

Roy, in a House floor speech, blasted the ICC’s “unprecedented action” and emphasized that it has no jurisdiction over U.S. or Israeli personnel, “yet is extending into the people of Israel’s business in defending their interests against violent attack by Hamas, which we define as a terrorist entity.”

Following the vote, Schneider and Vindman released a letter with 40 Democratic co-signatories to the president of the ICC, describing the ICC’s warrants as a dangerous violation of the ICC’s principle of complementarity.

It was co-signed by Democrats on both sides of the vote, including several of the freshman lawmakers who voted against the sanctions.