In today's Daily Kickoff, we look at the Democratic Senate primary in Maryland happening today between Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. David Trone, and report on a meeting between White House officials and Jewish groups to discuss efforts to combat antisemitism.

The usual reverie as Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, transitioned into Yom Haatzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, was on display across the country last night. But if the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were packed with parties, the official celebrations usually held across the country were more muted.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog told a crowd assembled at the president’s residence in Jerusalem this morning that he “debated considerably” whether to hold an event, ultimately deciding on a small event recognizing 120 soldiers for their service. “The strength of spirit and bravery you showed are the reason you were chosen as Outstanding Soldiers,” Herzog said. “These choices build a nation, they built us and will build us further. This is what resilience looks like.”

Israel’s annual torchlighting state ceremony, which marks the conclusion of Yom Hazikaron and the start of Yom Haatzmaut, was prerecorded for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly to avoid heckling of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers.

In his remarks,Netanyahu said: “Seventy-six years ago, in the War of Independence, we stood alone. We were few against many. Five Arab armies invaded our land to annihilate the fledgling state. We were short on arms, had little resources. Yet we had one secret weapon: the spirit of generations, the life force of an age-old people that refuses to die, a nation that stood up against those who would destroy it. As is written in Psalms: ‘I shall not die, but live.’ It is thanks to this spirit that we prevailed over our enemies and secured our existence. Today we are immeasurably stronger, but the desire to destroy us has not disappeared. It is still here.”

“This year’s Independence Day is not like any other year’s Independence Day,” the prime minister continued. “The war is still raging. It was forced upon us on that dark day of the horrendous massacre. Many of our brothers and sisters are still being held in the dungeons of Hamas. Their families are suffering greatly. We will bring them all home, the living and the dead.”

“Although this is not a regular Independence Day, it is a special opportunity for us to realize the significance of our independence,” Netanyahu said. “Independence means being a free people in our country, having the freedom to defend ourselves by ourselves and the sovereignty to satisfy the behest of generations: never again!”

President Joe Biden sent Yom Haatzmaut greetings to Herzog, writing: “As I — a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime — made clear after Hamas’s attack, the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad. It’s critical that our countries work together to increase security and peace for Israel and the entire region. I look forward to our nations’ continuing to work together to forge a brighter future for all our people.”

Stateside, four states are holding primaries or primary runoffs today, but none are more significant than the Maryland Democratic contests — taking place in a deep-blue state where one of its leading officials has emerged as one of Israel’s top critics in the Senate, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

The big race to watch will be the Maryland Senate primary between Rep. David Trone (D-MD), a deep-pocketed moderate who has poured more than $60 million into the race, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who has won backing from most of the leading Democratic officials in the state.

The race is a clash between Trone’s money and Alsobrooks’ endorsements. Alsobrooks has been at a significant financial disadvantage throughout the contest, but there are signs she’s gotten late momentum as her campaign and allies have ramped up their spending.

With popular former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan in the race as the expected Republican nominee, electability is a factor in the primary contest. Trone’s ability to self-finance the Senate race means Democrats won’t have to worry about redirecting funds for another battleground contest into the heavily Democratic confines of Maryland.

But Alsobrooks’ deeper relationships with Maryland Democrats and stronger support with African-American voters (she’d be the first Black senator in the state, if elected) gives her an organic base of support that Trone lacks — even though her mediocre fundraising remains a challenge.

Both Democrats have been broadly supportive of Israel, but have also broken with the pro-Israel consensus. Alsobrooks joined President Joe Biden in support of conditioning offensive military aid if Israel invades the final Hamas stronghold of Rafah — a position not embraced by retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). Trone, a reliable Israel supporter in the House, called for a cease-fire back in January in remarks that were sharply critical of Israel’s military operation in Gaza. Read more below.

The other big contest to watch is in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District (Annapolis and surrounding suburbs) to succeed retiring Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD). AIPAC’s super PAC has spent over $4 million boosting state Sen. Sarah Elfreth in the crowded primary. Her main challenger is former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who has raised millions for this campaign largely because of his heroic actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Internal polls from both campaigns indicate that the contest will come down to the wire.

Rounding out the Maryland primaries: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is the clear favorite to prevail in the Democratic primary for the 2nd District seat of retiring Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD). The district has a significant Jewish constituency, centered in the Baltimore suburb of Pikesville.

In Nebraska and West Virginia, two Republican lawmakers are also facing right-wing threats in their respective contests, but both are favored to prevail.

Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) is fending off a challenge from former West Virginia state Del. Derrick Evans, who was convicted for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and has entertained antisemitic conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Evans appeared in a February interview where, when asked whether “Jews stole the election,” Evans responded, “It’s a good question to ask right now.” Asked if it’s “over the line to draw the conclusion that Israel had a whole lot to do with Jan. 6,” Evans responded, “No, it’s not.” The Republican Jewish Coalition endorsed Miller, pointing in part to that interview.

Evans, who live-streamed himself pushing into the Capitol building, pleaded guilty to obstructing law enforcement and federal business, and was sentenced to three months in prison and 36 months of supervised release, which is ongoing. Read more below.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a pro-Israel, pro-Ukraine moderate Republican, faces a primary challenge from Dan Frei, who has picked up the endorsement of the populist-dominated state party and House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Bob Good (R-VA). Bacon is endorsed by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and other senior GOP figures.

Bacon, a Jewish community favorite, is dominating in fundraising, but Frei is aiming for an upset against Bacon by attacking him from the right. Bacon’s challenge is maintaining support from MAGA Republicans in the primary while not alienating the moderates he needs to win the general election in one of the nation’s most hotly contested swing districts.