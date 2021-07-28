👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Israel’s national baseball team takes the field against South Korea in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow at 6 a.m. ET, led by former Major Leaguers Ian Kinsler, Danny Valencia and Ryan Lavarnway. The team, which held its training on Long Island, gained a rabid following while barnstorming across the Northeast.

Unilever CEO Alan Joperesponded to at least two Jewish community leaders, the Conference of Presidents’ William Daroff and the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt, regarding inquiries into the decision of its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s to cease sales in what the ice cream company referred to as “Occupied Palestinian Territory” last week.

The Conference tweeted that Jope’s letter — in which he asserts the company’s “longstanding commitment to our business in Israel” and notes that Unilever has never supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel “and have no intention of changing that position” — “does not go nearly far enough” and that Unilever should rescind the original decision by Ben & Jerry’s.

Meanwhile, at least 19 of the 33 state anti-BDS laws also target companies that include boycotts of the Palestinian territories.

A swastika was found etched in the wall of a State Department elevator, near the office of the envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism earlier this week, Axios’s Hans Nichols and Jonathan Swan reported.

Secretary of State Tony Blinkensent a department-wide email condemning the incident and reassuring “our Jewish colleagues: please know how grateful we are for your service and how proud we are to be your colleagues.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said in a statement, “this hateful display of antisemitism… is extremely disturbing, repugnant and simply un-American,” adding that it is “critical” that an antisemitism envoy be “immediately named.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), a co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, said she is “deeply disturbed by this hateful vandalism” and “appreciate[s] Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s condemnation and announcement of an investigation.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), Rosen’s task force co-chair, tweeted “Antisemitism has no place in the US, & especially not a few doors away from the special envoy tasked with combatting antisemitism in the State Dept. This is not who we are as a nation.”