ANALYSIS

Trump’s all-or-nothing approach to campus antisemitism

For the dozens of universities facing federal scrutiny for their handling of antisemitism, it’s not clear whether there is anything they can do to escape the wrath of the White House — except, perhaps, agreeing to pricey settlements with the Trump administration

Seven months into the second Trump term, it’s clear that many of the country’s top universities are scared of President Donald Trump.

The schools rely on federal funding to power much of the research that has made them...