ANALYSIS
Trump’s all-or-nothing approach to campus antisemitism
For the dozens of universities facing federal scrutiny for their handling of antisemitism, it’s not clear whether there is anything they can do to escape the wrath of the White House — except, perhaps, agreeing to pricey settlements with the Trump administration
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Seven months into the second Trump term, it’s clear that many of the country’s top universities are scared of President Donald Trump.
The schools rely on federal funding to power much of the research that has made them...
Become a premium subscriber