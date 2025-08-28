community concerns
National security experts warn of Iranian threats to Jewish communities around the world
After Australia revealed the IRGC was behind two attacks on a synagogue and kosher restaurant, observers call for ‘increased awareness’ in the U.S.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
National security experts are warning that Jewish communities around the world could face increased Iranian threats following the recent accusation by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps orchestrated attacks last year on a synagogue...
