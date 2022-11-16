Worthy Reads

🎭 The Context of Comedy: In “Deep Shtetl,” The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg explains concerns within the Jewish community regarding recent controversies involving celebrities and antisemitic comments. “When so many people have proved so susceptible to the conspiracism that animates anti-Semitism, it becomes harder and harder to laugh about it. Comedy cannot be divorced from its context. Jokes assume a shared set of presuppositions between the comedian and the audience, which are subverted for ironic effect. But when that collective context is called into question, and one no longer knows whether everyone in the room is operating from the same premises, what was once satire becomes suspect. After all, the best parody is often indistinguishable from the thing itself — the perfect impressionist is the one who sounds exactly like Donald Trump. But when the performance is anti-Semitism, and so much of society seems in thrall to its essential elements, it’s not clear whether the bit is setting up a punch line — or just a punch.” [TheAtlantic]

🚘 Hometown Reckoning: In The Washington Post, Rebecca Sonkin considers the legacy of Henry Ford — “the most prominent, virulent antisemite the nation has ever known” — in her native Detroit, amid controversies over antisemitic comments by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. “Drivers leaving the Detroit metropolitan airport encounter a highway sign pointing to Henry Ford College, another to the Ford Expressway. And still another to the Henry Ford, a 250-acre museum campus dedicated, as its website says, to ‘a vibrant exploration of genius.’ Downtown, the Henry Ford Hospital bills itself as a haven of ‘science + soul.’ It is part of the Henry Ford Health system, with more than 250 locations in Michigan. At one in suburban Detroit that I visited recently, its marketing campaign posters covered the waiting room walls. One photo showed a smiling African American woman in a white lab coat. Another showed an Asian American doctor. Both beam from behind the slogan ‘I AM HENRY.’ Jews, so far as I can tell, are nowhere to be found in a campaign that otherwise strains for inclusivity. Jews are also hard to find on the website of the Henry Ford museum complex. Digging eventually turns up ‘Henry Ford and Anti-Semitism: A Complex Story.’ The article begins, ‘As with most famous people, Henry Ford was complex and had traits and took actions that were laudatory as well as troublesome.’” [WashPost]

🪧 Taking on Tehran: In Newsweek, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Mark Dubowitz and Jacob Nagel propose steps that Israel could take to support protesters in Iran. “No country is more threatened by the Islamic Republic. And no security establishment has better capabilities inside Iran to practically support the protests. Some will argue that protesters will be accused of working with Israeli intelligence services. But the regime is leveling these charges anyway and it’s the worst of both worlds: the regime is accusing Iranians of working with Mossad and the CIA, while they’re getting too little support. The regime is brutal, but its resilience is overestimated, as we now see from its difficulties in stopping the demonstrations that have spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces.” [Newsweek]

🗳️ Comes Down to Turnout: The Albany Times-Union’s Lana Bellamy and Phillip Pantuso look at New York Republican Assemblymember Mike Lawler’s victory last week over DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), attributing Lawler’s success in part to his engagement with Hasidic communities in the district. “‘The guy is extremely popular, well-liked and he showed up time and again,’ said Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, a nonprofit based in Spring Valley. ‘There was no event too small for him to engage. People see that and feel that.’ Gestetner estimates that at least 21,000 Orthodox voters turned out for the midterms. Other than in the Hasidic village of New Square — which has about 2,800 voters and where leaders endorsed Maloney — Lawler got 80 percent of the vote, Gestetner said. Gestetner noted that while Orthodox Jews are conservative on many issues, ‘they’re a swing voter base that is up for grabs.’ He pointed to the results in Kiryas Joel, a Satmar Hasidic community in the neighboring 18th District, where U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan [a Democrat] netted 1,510 votes in a race he won by just over 2,000 votes.” [TimesUnion]