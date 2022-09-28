Worthy Reads

💥 Revolutionary Ideas:The New Yorker’s Dexter Filkins interviews Iranian-American dissident Masih Alinejad, who fled Iran 13 years ago and has become a leading voice for human rights from exile. “​​Most of Alinejad’s followers live in Iran, making her one of the country’s most powerful voices. Since 2014, she has worked a simple formula to devastating effect. She has called on women inside Iran to record themselves defying the hijab rule and to send her the evidence. Thousands of women have obliged, and Alinejad has posted videos and photos of them showing their hair to accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Those sites are blocked by the country’s dictatorship, but, by making use of virtual private networks, many Iranians have seen them anyway. Millions have been able to witness the bravery of their fellow-citizens and to see how widely their views are shared — which, in the stifling environment of modern Iran, would otherwise be impossible.” [NewYorker]

🏃‍♂️ Primary Colors: The Washington Post’s Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey, Isaac Arnsdorf and Marianna Sotomayor report on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) efforts to boost more mainstream primary candidates over those running campaigns playing to the far-right fringes of the Republican Party. “Targeting [outgoing North Carolina Rep. Madison] Cawthorn was part of a larger behind-the-scenes effort by top GOP donors and senior strategists to purge the influence of Republican factions that seek disruption and grandstanding, often at the expense of their GOP colleagues. The political machine around McCarthy has spent millions of dollars this year in a sometimes secretive effort to systematically weed out GOP candidates who could either cause McCarthy trouble if he becomes House speaker or jeopardize GOP victories in districts where a more moderate candidate might have a better chance at winning…. In safe Republican districts, controversial Republicans like former New York state party chair Carl Paladino, Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini and Trump-endorsed congressional candidate Joe Kent have been targeted after distancing themselves from McCarthy’s leadership and echoing extreme claims. McCarthy’s team has also gone to work to protect several GOP incumbents from far-right challenges, campaign finance records show.” [WashPost]

🗳️ Maloney’s Moment: City & State’s Jeff Coltin spotlights the challenges — and criticisms — facing Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) as the DCCC chair aims for a sixth House term in a newly drawn district. “In 2012, Maloney moved from Manhattan to Cold Spring in Putnam County to challenge Republican Rep. Nan Hayworth after redistricting left her vulnerable. He flipped the seat, 52%-48%. In the years since, Maloney built his reputation as a Democrat who can win in Trump country. In the country’s highly partisan environment, he was just one of just 12 Democrats who won a district Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. He was running where he lives, and winning. That was his main pitch to Democrats on Capitol Hill as he campaigned for DCCC chair in 2020, and it worked. He got the role heading into the midterms of Democratic President Joe Biden’s first term – a cycle when the party in power historically loses seats. But he had a vision: Don’t be preachy. Focus on getting stuff done, and win suburban seats.” [City&State]

🤝 Outer Boroughs: The New York Times’ Nicholas Fandos and Eliza Shapiro look at New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY) efforts to reach out to minority enclaves in his bid to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul. “With less than 50 days until Election Day, Mr. Zeldin’s Jewish outreach is at the center of a concerted and overlooked effort to court enclaves like these in boroughs outside Manhattan, where English is often a second language and voters appear to be highly motivated by education issues, congestion pricing and threats to public safety — along with a leftward drift among Democrats they have long supported. But for New York Republicans locked in the political wilderness since former President Donald J. Trump’s election, the promise of a longer-term realignment among crucial Asian and Jewish voting blocks is tantalizing — even if the party has to wait until after November for it to happen.” [NYTimes]



🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Identity Matters: In his Substack Forge, Andrew Jacobson considers the concept of “Deep Identity” — more commonly seen in Israel than the U.S. — which prioritizes one’s personal identity and affiliations over career and academic success. “In a tiny country with high emotional expression (a fancy way of saying that if someone isn’t yelling at you, you should be concerned because they probably don’t care), friends and family and colleagues are often close, super close. And with shared values, shared calendar and shared ancestry in a tiny ethnic state, why would you bother calling your brother by His Title, or impressing your 3rd cousin that you work at Google? But the most important cause of prestige’s glaring absence in Israeli culture is not Hebrew’s compact style and limited lexicon, nor Israel’s thick webs of social connection. It is because deep, unchosen identities — People, Religion, Family, maybe Nationality, to name a few — remain at the center in Israeli life. In their absence, thin and temporary affiliations, like to Big Tech Company X or University Y, replace them.” [Forge]