It’s primary day in Colorado, Illinois, Utah and Oklahoma. There are also runoffs taking place today in Mississippi and South Carolina, and some local and statewide primaries happening in New York.

Illinois’ redistricting has put two sets of legislators on collision courses. Republican Reps. Mary Miller and Rodney Davis will go head-to-head in the state’s 15th Congressional District to see who will likely represent the red, rural district in the next Congress.

And in the 6th District, Democratic Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman are locked in a contentious race in the Chicago area that has been on hold in recent weeks following the untimely death of Casten’s teenage daughter. Democratic Majority for Israel spent $540,000 supporting Casten and opposing Newman, who was one of eight Democrats who voted against supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome system last year. Newman is also facing an ethics investigation for allegedly convincing a potential opponent, a Palestinian-American academic, not to run in exchange for hiring him onto her staff to advise on foreign policy issues.

In the state’s 3rd District, state Rep. Delia Ramirez and Chicago Alderman Gilbert Villegasare vying to represent the newly drawn, majority Latino district. DMFI is backing Villegas, while J Street threw its support behind Ramirez.

In Illinois’ 7th Congressional District, longtime Chicago-area Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL) is facing a second challenge from activist Kina Collins, who is backed by Justice Democrats. The two are largely aligned on issues relating to Israel, with Davis, who was endorsed by J Street, co-sponsoring legislation to restrict aid to Israel and Collins supporting the conditioning of aid to the Jewish state.

In perhaps the state’s most crowded primary, 17 Democratic candidates are on the ballot today in the effort to succeed Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) in the state’s 1st District. Rush is retiring after more than three decades in Congress representing Chicago and will likely be succeeded by one of three frontrunners: Jonathan Jackson, an activist who is the son of the civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson; Chicago alderperson Pat Dowell; and Illinois state Sen. Jacqui Collins.

In Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Adam Frisch is hoping to snag the nomination that will allow him to take on Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in November.

While New York’s congressional primaries have been pushed to August, voters in the Empire State will head to the polls today to cast ballots in a number of state and local primaries. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is wrapping up her first year in office after the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is hoping Democrats in the state will back both her and her pick for lieutenant governor, Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY). Delgado is facing off against activist Ana María Archila, who received an endorsement from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) last week. If Archila wins, the Democratic ticket could face tougher scrutiny from Republicans and independents in the state — and from the GOP’s nominee. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) is the frontrunner in that race, where he’s competing with Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson.

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday in favor of a high school football coach who was fired for praying on the field with his team, a situation that the school and some parents described as coercive.

Marc Stern, the American Jewish Committee’s chief legal officer, said the decision “strikes a serious blow against the Constitution’s Establishment Clause,” “effectively invites indirect but no less real coercion of students who are attuned to hints from school officials who grade and evaluate them” and “will encourage those who seek to proselytize within the public schools to do so with the court’s blessing.”

In the Bremerton v. Kennedy decision, the court also officially declared it had abandoned the “Lemon test” that it had previously used to decide whether laws concerning religion violate separation of church and state. The court has moved away from that decision in recent cases, but formally overturning it has been a major goal of legal activists in the Orthodox Jewish community. Monday’s decision comes just days after the justices ruled that Maine must include private religious schools as part of a tuition assistance program.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Fred Upton (R-MI) are leading an American Israel Education Foundation trip to Israel this week, which will include meetings with high-level Israeli and Palestinian leaders, as well as meetings with members of the “major parties” in the Knesset, Gottheimer told reporters shortly before leaving for the trip.