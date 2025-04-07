Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-Israel backers

The former state representative, who was recently named board chair of the LGBTQ pro-Israel group A Wider Bridge, is running as a stalwart pro-Israel progressive, emulating his ally Rep. Ritchie Torres

Former Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who is running for the congressional seat vacated by Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), who died last month after 22 years in office, grew up in a working-class home in Tucson, a child of the desert Southwest. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) was raised 2,500 miles away in a public housing complex in the southeast Bronx, a child of that borough’s notoriously mean streets.

As different as their sense of place might seem, the two are tied together in a tricky political project that spans their hometowns: trying to carve out a space in the progressive movement for pro-Israel voices in a changing Democratic Party. It’s a narrow needle to thread.

But Hernandez, an outspoken supporter of Israel who was recently named the board chair of the Zionist LGBTQ organization A Wider Bridge, is betting that running as a fiercely pro-Israel progressive — in the mold of Torres, who endorsed Hernandez and called him “the embodiment of the American dream” — is both the right thing to do, as well as good politics.

At the same time, Hernandez knows that the issues of antisemitism and the war between Israel and Hamas are not top of mind for the voters he is trying to woo. He hopes to reach them with an anti-Trump message, pointing out how the president’s policies, such as shuttering large parts of the Education Department, will impact constituents who rely on federal resources.

“When we’re looking at what the needs of this district are, it’s going to be a high focus on cost of living,” Hernandez, 35, said in an interview with Jewish Insider this week. “When we’re looking at this district, it’s one where it’s predominantly working class and it’s predominantly Latino, and that’s my background.”

Yet as he goes door-to-door in the vast district that spans much of Arizona’s southern border with Mexico, pitching himself to voters as a champion for the working class, Hernandez is not shy about the fact that he is also making a play to win over pro-Israel supporters who could have the financial firepower to make a difference in a close primary.

“It is a lot easier to invest in a champion right now, in an open seat and special election in July, where we will have a strong, consistent champion, than having to go after and unseat an incumbent who has been anti-Israel,” Hernandez told JI. “We spent tens of millions of dollars going after anti-Israel voices in the last election. We don’t need to do that here.”

“I keep hearing folks referring to it as this progressive district. It’s a Democratic district where, for many years, it had a progressive member of Congress,” said Hernandez. “But the reality is, the voters in [this congressional district] are asking and needing representation that’s going to work on these kitchen-table issues.”

The strongest opponent Hernandez faces in an already crowded field is Adelita Grijalva, a Pima County supervisor and one of three daughters of Rep. Grijalva. Like her late father, Adelita Grijalva is casting herself as a true-blue progressive, appearing at a March rally with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Grijalva has not previously spoken much about Israel or the war in Gaza, but she called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas 10 days after the Oct. 7 attacks in 2023. Her father was one of eight Democrats to vote against additional funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system in 2021.

Hernandez isn’t concerned that his pro-Israel views diverge from those held by his predecessor. He considers himself a progressive — and he also argues that Grijalva’s brand of progressivism isn’t necessarily what’s desired by local constituents.

“We are going to meet with all of the candidates to learn their positions, but we know that Daniel would be a strong champion if elected,” Rachel Rosen, chief communications officer at Democratic Majority for Israel, said.

When he was 20 years old, Hernandez interned for former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), and he is credited with helping save her life after a gunman attempted to assassinate her at a political event, killing six people and wounding Giffords with a bullet to the head. He later went on to lead Everytown for Gun Safety’s Arizona branch and worked at Planned Parenthood. Hernandez also served on his local school board and spent six years in the state Legislature, which he left in 2023 after losing a congressional bid in a nearby district in 2022.

“The biggest thing that I learned is: Run in a district where people know you. That’s the biggest benefit,” said Hernandez. His campaign raised $300,000 in its first eight days, Hernandez shared with JI, a figure he intends to tout to donors and outside groups.

“It showed that I am a strong and viable candidate. So I’m going to be talking to everybody and continuing to engage with different groups and stakeholders,” he stated. “But I think for me, it’s important to show people that I’m able to run a strong and winning campaign in a district that I have lived in my whole life and that I’ve represented for a large part of my life.”

Less than two weeks into the race and with time until the July 15 primary, major pro-Israel organizations are so far holding their endorsements. AIPAC’s political arm has not yet decided whether to enter the race, a spokesperson told JI. Rachel Rosen, chief communications officer at Democratic Majority for Israel, said the group is also undecided.

“It shouldn’t just be on the few members of the Congress that are Jewish to be the ones standing up for Israel and to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to support this relationship,” Hernandez said.

The Mexican-American activist has two sisters, Conseulo and Alma, who are both Democratic lawmakers in the state legislature. Conseulo and Alma converted to Judaism after learning their maternal grandfather was Jewish. All three have emerged as rising stars in the world of pro-Israel Democratic politics.

While Hernandez did not follow his sisters’ path to Judaism, he said Jewish elected officials cannot and should not be the only ones who care about antisemitism and the Jewish state.

“It shouldn’t just be on the few members of the Congress that are Jewish to be the ones standing up for Israel and to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to support this relationship,” he explained.