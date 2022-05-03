milken moments

At Milken conference, puppies and panel discussions draw crowds

David Solomon, chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs, smiles during the Milken Institute Global Conference on May 2, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

During the first full day of the Milken Institute’s Global Conference on Monday, executives, investors and entrepreneurs gathered in Los Angeles to discuss key global challenges, reports Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch. Inflation, the risk of recession, philanthropy, artificial intelligence, Alzheimer’s disease, inequality in education: All of it and more came up in panel discussions with influential speakers such as longtime Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser.

Big questions: What makes Milken so interesting, Sinai Temple’s Rabbi David Wolpe told JI, is that it’s “driven, obviously, by finance and tech and so on, but they don’t neglect the human questions.” He will address those questions on Wednesday on a panel with author and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks titled “Building a Better Life.”

Be seen: Finding a table at the Beverly Hilton’s lobby bar or its poolside café was near impossible on Monday. In the afternoon, attendees flocked to the Wellness Garden — an outdoor spot that offered aromatherapy, massages and sound baths — to play with puppies that were up for adoption at a local shelter.

Buzz buzz: Dozens of panel discussions took place throughout the day, but the hallways of the hotel were buzzing with activity throughout all of it. People came to make deals, or to scout out their next philanthropic venture or simply to mingle. “It is so good to be back in person,” said Alec Ellison, a frequent Milken attendee who is the chairman of the global investing platform OurCrowd. “I’m just running into people I haven’t seen since pre-COVID from all walks.” The Milken Institute, which has a significant focus on public health and also hosts an annual health summit, required attendees to be vaccinated and boosted.

Problem solvers: What makes Milken unique from similar conferences, said Richard Sandler, executive vice president of the Milken Family Foundation and a leader in the L.A. Jewish community, is its focus on finding solutions. “To see the people that come from all over the world is really gratifying,” said Sandler, who has been involved with the foundation since it was started 40 years ago. The people who come to the conference “really are trying to solve problems,” he said.

Politically homeless: In a conversation with NBC News political director Chuck Todd, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, spoke at length about his concerns with partisanship in the American political system. “I’m trying to provide a home for all the homeless people that don’t know whether they should be in the Democratic Party or in the Republican Party,” Hogan said, earning applause from the Milken crowd.

