A few hours after Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for a historic visit, Houthis fired a ballistic missile towards the UAE capital, the third such attack in recent weeks. The missile was intercepted and caused no damage.

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) told Jewish Insider on Sunday evening, “The Houthis’ attacks against our partners in the Middle East are terrorism – and the Biden administration must acknowledge that. Removing the Houthis from the list of designated terrorist groups only emboldened them and their Iranian backers and has resulted in attacks against civilian populations and the U.S. embassy in Yemen.”

The president and First Lady Michal Herzog opened Israel’s national day at Expo 2020 Dubai this morning. After visiting the Expo pavilions, Herzog met the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to discuss deepening collaboration in the fields of trade, innovation, tourism and investment.

On Sunday, the Herzogs landed in Abu Dhabi, marking the first Israeli presidential visit to the UAE, and were welcomed by the UAE’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Herzogs later took part in an official welcoming ceremony at the royal palace with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where the national anthems of both countries were played.

“We are sending a message to the entire region that there is an alternative of peace and living together, and that the sons and daughters of Abraham can reside and dwell together in peaceful coexistence for the benefit of humanity,” Herzog said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed thanked Herzog for his stance on the recent Houthi terror attacks on civilian facilities in the UAE. “It is a stance that demonstrates our common view of the threats to regional stability and peace,” he said.

Herzog later met with the Jewish community of the UAE. “It was very moving to see the president of Israel, who represents all Jews, in an Arab country for the first time,” Rabbi Elie Abadie, senior rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, told JI. Rabbi Levi Duchman, leader of Chabad in the UAE, described Herzog’s visit as special. “The UAE has been a beacon of light, tolerance and respect,” Duchman shared with JI. “I think the president was fascinated by it.”

Abadie said that Herzog was extremely moved during the visit, especially at hearing “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem. “He had tears in his eyes,” Abadie said. “He felt very welcomed by the crown prince.” Abadie said he believed that a reciprocal visit would be forthcoming and that Herzog’s visit would help to encourage other countries to join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with Israel.

“We are now raising the first generation of children after the Abraham Accords,” Duchman added. “To see the Israeli president in the UAE, to see him sitting with the leader of a Muslim country, sends a message of hope, caring and respect – and not only to young Israelis and Emirates but also to young people everywhere.”

Esther Pollard, the wife of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, died today at age 68 after COVID-19-related complications. Pollard, who had been fighting breast cancer for years, was rushed to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem suffering from septic shock. She was known for her devotion to her husband, having fought for years for his release from U.S. prison until his parole restrictions were lifted in 2020.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “I was saddened to hear of the passing of Esther Pollard, a woman whose devotion to, and love for, Jonathan Pollard became a symbol of strength, determination and faith. May her memory be a blessing.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)tweeted an image on Sunday with a quote from neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier Kevin Alfred Strom, “To learn who rules over you, simply find our who you are not allowed to criticize,” which the meme incorrectly attributed to French philosopher Voltaire. Massie captioned the image, “You mustn’t question Fauci, for he is science,” referring to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Kentucky Jewish Council responded in a statement, “This is sadly not the first time that Thomas Mass[ie] has tweeted blatant antisemitism that originated with white supremacists. The quote… originates with a white supremacist who called for violence against the Jewish people. Unfortunately Representative Mass[ie] does not care.”