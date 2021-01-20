👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Today is Inauguration Day. President Donald Trump will depart the White House this morning and President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in at noon.

No pressure or anything, but Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) tells Politico that Biden is “well aware this is the most important inaugural speech since Lincoln.”

At Biden’s sendoff in Delaware yesterday, Rabbi Michael Beals delivered the benediction, calling Biden a mensch and saying, “in many ways, dear Joe, you are our Moses.”

In the final hours of his presidency, Trump issued 143 pardons and commutations, including of top GOP donor Elliot Broidy, Sholam Weiss, Eliyahu Weinstein and Aviem Sella, an Israeli spy indicted in 1986 for recruiting Jonathan Pollard, but never extradited to the United States.

Trump reportedly planned to pardon former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but backed off at the last minute after a wave of criticism from Republicans, the New York Post, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Asked about a possible Silver pardon, Cuomo told WAMC’s Alan Chartock yesterday: “It could just be a favor for some contact, a favor for someone in the Jewish community, a favor for a donor.”

Later this afternoon, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Alex Padilla will be sworn in as senators. Ossoff will be sworn in on a book of scripture once owned by Atlanta Rabbi Jacob Mortimer Rothschild, a friend of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said yesterday that Israel “is a racist state” for not providing COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians, including her grandmother.

Former Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) is joining Biden’s Department of Defense as special assistant to the secretary of defense, where he will serve as a senior advisor on COVID.