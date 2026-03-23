WAR WORRIES

Josh Hawley: ‘I would hope it wouldn’t come to’ placing U.S. troops in Iran

The move, which Trump has sent mixed signals about, may cause further fractures in the GOP over support for the war

As the U.S. deploys thousands of Marines to the Middle East and President Donald Trump continues to send mixed messages about whether he plans for a ground invasion of Iran, one GOP senator said he’s hoping the administration does not take that step.

“I would hope it wouldn’t come to that,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Jewish Insider on Friday, when asked about the possibility of a ground operation in Iran.

Hawley has previously argued that the war should wrap up quickly and said that deploying ground troops might require an affirmative congressional war authorization. His comments suggest that a ground invasion could cause further fractures among Republican lawmakers over the war.

Trump gave conflicting answers last week on whether he plans to send U.S. troops to Iran, saying at one point that he was “not afraid” to deploy troops, but saying later in the week that he did not plan to do so.

Already, a small number of other congressional Republicans are growing hesitant about the effort.

“I wish that the president would figure out a way to end the war. I think it’s becoming more challenging every day in terms of how you end it,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said earlier this week.

Murkowski also said, before reports emerged of a potential $200 billion supplemental funding request for the war, that the funding level requested might “provide its own level of shock.”

And Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said she would oppose any additional funding request for the conflict.

But other Republicans are standing firmly by the administration.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that he’s not concerned about the possibility of placing troops on the ground.

“The president is doing what he needs to do, he’s got to protect American freedom, he’s got to destroy their nuclear weapons, their ability to hit us with ballistic missiles,” Scott said. “He’s doing the right thing.”