JFNA presses Democratic governors to embrace federal tax credit that could benefit Jewish day schools

RECENT NEWS

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Quick Hits

TAXING TALK

JFNA presses Democratic governors to embrace federal tax credit that could benefit Jewish day schools

State leaders would have to opt in to a new tax credit allowing parents to get financial assistance for students

Getty Images

By
Haley Cohen
February 23, 2026

As governors from across the country convened in Washington over the weekend for the annual National Governors Association summit, representatives from the Jewish Federations of North America held dozens of sideline meetings with Democratic officials to lobby them on a new education tax initiative, Josh Nason, JFNA’s senior director of political affairs, told Jewish Insider. 

Their goal was to educate those governors, some of whom were skeptical of the credit, and urge them to participate in the first-of-its-kind supplemental federal funding that could help pay for Jewish day school and yeshiva education. 

Starting in the 2027 tax year, the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit, part of President Donald Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, provides a dollar-for-dollar tax credit — up to $1,700 annually — for donations to approved Scholarship Granting Organizations. These SGOs offer scholarships for a variety of K-12 public and private education expenses, including private school tuition, transportation and tutoring. 

If states don’t opt in, taxpayers can still donate, but residents of that state won’t have the ability to be beneficiaries. 

“For Jewish day schools, it’s a huge opportunity,” Nason told JI following his meetings with governors — the first time JFNA had a presence at NGA. 

The credit differs from school-choice programs “in the sense that it’s not taking money out of public school funds,” said Nason. “It’s just a tax credit that people can put toward a school scholarship option. The advocacy that we’re doing is [to raise awareness that] any individual can make this donation and get the tax credit, but a state has to opt in in order for their [SGOs] to be eligible to receive the funds.” 

While nearly all Republican governors have already opted in, their Democratic counterparts have been hesitant. Some critics have voiced concerns that the program has insufficient oversight against fraud or that it could divert public money to private schools. JFNA submitted written comments in December to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service regarding implementation of the tax credit. 

Last month, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis became the first Democratic state leader to opt his state into the program. States have the next several months to choose to participate. 

Nason said in meetings with Democratic governors, including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who serves as vice chair of the NGA, “we heard a lot of interest in opting in.”

“A lot of the Democratic governors are waiting to understand the implications, especially for IRS regulations,” continued Nason. “We certainly heard a lot of positive reactions to it and a lot of openness to understanding it. It was really productive and a good opportunity to educate them.”

While the Orthodox Union has been active for years in lobbying for Jewish day school affordability, JFNA has waded into the issue in recent months. Eric Fingerhut, JFNA’s CEO, raised the topic during the group’s inaugural “State of the Jewish Union” address last week. 

Meetings with governors were just the beginning of JFNA’s advocacy for the tax credit. The group also recently started conversations in Jewish communities to raise awareness about the opportunity for prospective day school students. 

“We at JFNA are leading the charge on this, but part of it is making sure there’s awareness out there,” Nason told JI. “We’ve been in touch with other partners. There’s significant interest from the denominations. We’ve had a generally positive response from everyone we’ve spoken to in the Jewish community as folks understand what can be done to make Jewish day schools more affordable. We are at the early stages of advocating for this.”

“We are doing outreach inside and outside the Jewish community,” said Nason. 

While the education tax credit could help many more families send their children to Jewish schools — which cost an average of $35,000 per student annually — the program is “not really a Jewish communal issue,” he continued. “There are a lot of other religious groups in the country sending their kids to private schools, and we want to get public school parents to understand that this can benefit their schools as well.” 

Jewish life in other areas could also be enhanced by the program, according to Nason, because “money coming into the system in other ways [allows for] more money in general that federations have to spend on projects.”

“This is a great opportunity for there to be funds available, and we would love to see all the states opt in,” he said. “For this program to be sustainable, it really needs to be nationwide. That’s the message we are sending.” 

