In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview today’s White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and report on Netanyahu’s meeting with a group of pro-Israel influencers on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. We talk to New York City politicos about Mayor Eric Adams’ decision last night to drop his reelection bid, and have the scoop on new congressional legislation that would allow the U.S. to send seized Iranian weapons to U.S. allies. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ronald Lauder, Safra Catz and Bob Iger.
What We’re Watching
- All eyes are on Washington today ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 11 a.m. at the White House. Following the meeting, which comes a day after Trump said that an end to the war was in sight, the two will sit for lunch before holding a joint press conference at 1:15 ET. More below.
- U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is slated to travel to Egypt this week for talks with senior officials, including Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, in Cairo.
- We’re also tracking the mayoral race in New York City, following Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement on Sunday that he was dropping his reelection bid. Adams was lagging well behind in polls, and much of his support is likely to move to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. More below.
- In Tenafly, N.J., Edan Alexander and his family will participate in a ceremony to name a street in the former Israeli American hostage’s honor. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) is slated to deliver remarks.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads into his meeting with President Donald Trump today, the key question is what kind of Gaza ceasefire plan he will agree to — and how Hamas will respond.
“We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday, ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu. “ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!! President DJT.”
Netanyahu was more circumspect. “I hope we can make it a go because we want to free our hostages,” he told Fox News on Sunday.
“He won’t say no to Trump,” a source in the prime minister’s delegation said. But what Netanyahu has been saying is something like, “yes, but.”
While Trump clearly would like to make a big announcement at the end of Netanyahu’s White House meeting, having repeatedly said in public that the war will soon end, he has left out the specifics.
A version of the plan that Trump shared with Arab leaders has leaked, but the administration has not made it public or talked much about specific goals beyond ending the war and freeing the hostages. Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who held Witkoff’s role in the first Trump administration, met with Netanyahu twice in New York and again in Washington, quietly working out the details.
Among the elements of the plan Trump shared with a group of Arab countries at the U.N. General Assembly last week are that the war would end and Hamas would release the 48 remaining hostages, 20 of whom are thought to be alive, within 48 hours of the ceasefire taking effect. In exchange, Israel would release over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including hundreds serving life sentences for serious acts of terror. Israel would not occupy or annex Gaza, and would gradually withdraw from territory.
BOWING OUT
Eric Adams’ campaign suspension may come too late to block Mamdani’s path to victory, observers say
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ decision on Sunday to drop out of his race for reelection was met with a mix of tempered hope and continued resignation among political consultants and Jewish community leaders who have long been waiting for an opening to block Zohran Mamdani, the front-runner and Democratic nominee. In choosing to suspend his campaign for a second term with just five weeks remaining until the Nov. 4 election, Adams, the scandal-scarred mayor who had been running as an independent, may not offer the escape hatch that many Mamdani critics have been hoping for, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
State of play: Adams will remain on the ballot because the deadline to change it has passed. And Curtis Sliwa, the GOP nominee polling ahead of Adams, reiterated on Sunday that he will stay in the race, rejecting calls for him to step aside and help to clear the field for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who is also running as an independent after badly losing the June Democratic primary. But some critics of Mamdani suggested that the consolidated field could now move previously reluctant donors to invest in a late-stage effort to help bolster Cuomo. “Sentiment among some major donors had been that unless the field started to narrow, they were going to keep their powder relatively dry,” Jake Dilemani, a Democratic strategist who was involved in Cuomo’s primary bid, told JI. “With Adams out, that dynamic starts to change, pressure will mount on Sliwa to drop his bid, and dollars will follow.