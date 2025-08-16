SOUND OF SILENCE

Klobuchar, Walz staying silent over Fateh staffers’ antisemitism

Mayor Jacob Frey’s most prominent backers are declining to criticize his rival for employing staff that celebrated the Oct. 7 Hamas attack

Leading elected officials in Minnesota are remaining silent in response to a top Minneapolis mayoral candidate, far-left state Sen. Omar Fateh, whose campaign has faced scrutiny for employing staffers who have celebrated Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and called...