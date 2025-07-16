SMART STATE

McCormick, Shapiro project unity at innovation summit aimed at spurring PA investment

The gathering also included the state’s two leading Democrats, Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. John Fetterman, and President Donald Trump

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania’s top lawmakers put up a united front on Tuesday to emphasize to the hundreds of tech and energy investors at Sen. Dave McCormick’s (R-PA) inaugural innovation summit the benefits of working with states that embrace bipartisanship...