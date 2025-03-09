tense talks

Adam Boehler touts direct negotiations with Hamas, acknowledges Israel’s concerns

The special presidential hostage envoy: ‘We’re the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel. We have specific interests at play.’

Adam Boehler, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, said on Sunday that recent direct talks between the U.S. and Hamas on continuing the cease-fire and hostage-release deal with Israel were “very productive.”

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Boehler said negotiators had “very productive talks” and that Hamas “provided some very interesting views.”

Boehler said, in addition to discussing the release of hostages, the parties “discussed what the end [of the war] might look like” and Hamas “did orient toward a long-term truce … where they would be disarmed, a truce where they would not be part of the political policy, and a truce where we would ensure that they are in a place where they can’t hurt Israel.”

“Those kinds of dialogues are very important to the president because, as he constantly says, he doesn’t want war,” Boehler continued. “War is a last resort. He wants a peaceful world.”

Boehler confirmed that he had spoken with Ron Dermer, Israel’s minister of strategic affairs who is leading Jerusalem in hostage negotiations, who “raised some concerns … And quite frankly it’s totally fair for Israel to have concerns if we’re having direct contacts with Hamas.” But, Boehler said, he believed he was able to “put [Dermer] at ease” and affirmed, “There’s no question in my mind that our greatest ally is Israel.”

On a more hawkish note, Boehler also appeared to indicate that the U.S. would get behind partnering with Israel to attack Iran’s nuclear program. Making the point that Trump would execute on his threats, noting the first Trump administration’s killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in his first term, Boehler said, “It’s not so hard for us to partner with Israel and take out that nuclear capability, which we probably should do.”

Addressing reports that the Israelis are concerned that the U.S. is only interested in returning the remaining American hostages, Boehler emphasized that the recent negotiations were focused on all of the hostages, regardless of nationality: “My job is to get all hostages home because the job was given to me by the president. I take my orders from the president of the United States.”

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, Boehler told host Jake Tapper that “Israel has done a wonderful, masterful job eliminating Hamas, Hezbollah, a number of other enemies … that makes things possible that weren’t possible before. And I think you could see something like a long-term truce, where we forgive prisoners, where Hamas lays down their arms … I think it’s a reality. It’s real close.”

Asked if he has plans to sit down with Hamas again, Boehler said, “You never know. Sometimes, you’re in the area and you drop by.”

Tapper questioned Boehler: “Do you understand why [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, Dermer, others might be upset?” Boehler answered that he does understand, but “at the same time, we’re the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel. We have specific interests at play.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), appearing on “Fox News Sunday” after Boehler, responded to Trump’s desire to restart negotiations with Iran on their nuclear program: “Here’s what a good deal will look like to me. No more enrichment for Iran. Take all the highly enriched uranium out of Iran. I’m willing to buy it from them and allow them to have nuclear power where fuel rods are provided by either Russia, China, or some international group,” Graham said.

“If you want to negotiate with Iran,” Graham continued, “you need to have an endgame where they have no nuclear capability to make a bomb when it’s over, and you should put them on the clock.”