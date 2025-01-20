Trump set to sign ‘record-setting number’ of executive orders after swearing-in

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

VP-elect Vance anticipates hostage deal in the ‘last day o...r two’ of Biden administration

Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘It is time for American airlines to resume... flights to and from Israel’

House passes bipartisan ICC sanctions for a second time

Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘l...aid the building blocks for a better world’

American-Israeli dual citizens hit with sanctions sue Biden ...administration

Thune preparing to bring up ICC sanctions bill

Eric Trager to fill top Middle East slot on Trump’s Nation...al Security Council

O’Malley says DNC made right decision in rejecting anti-Is...rael speaker at convention, breaks with party chair rivals

Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dha...bi

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

Quick Hits

inking orders

Trump set to sign ‘record-setting number’ of executive orders after swearing-in

'You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make [you] extremely happy, lots of them,' Trump told supporters at a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington

Scott Olson/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla.

By
Emily Jacobs
January 20, 2025

Going into President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, it is unclear if the 47th president plans to include foreign policy-related executive orders in the flurry of actions he plans to sign after being sworn in on Monday. 

Trump is expected to sign a barrage of executive orders immediately after being sworn in at the Capitol before signing additional EOs in front of thousands of supporters at the Capitol One Arena, where the presidential parade was moved after the president-elect decided to hold the inauguration ceremony inside due to weather. 

“You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make [you] extremely happy, lots of them,” Trump told supporters at a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday. “Somebody said yesterday, ‘Sir, don’t sign so many in one day. Let’s do it over a period of weeks.’ I said, ‘Like hell we’re going to do it over a period of weeks.’ We’re going to sign them at the beginning.”

Speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press” in a phone interview on Saturday, Trump said he hadn’t determined how many orders he would sign on his first day, but confirmed that the number would be more than 100. “We have a record-setting number of documents that I’ll be signing right after this [inauguration] speech,” he told moderator Kristen Welker.

The executive actions will take sweeping steps to dismantle the federal bureaucracy, bolster U.S. energy production and aggressively crack down on illegal immigration, according to Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy who held a call on Sunday with about 40 GOP lawmakers and aides to brief them on the plans. 

One Republican staffer told JI that Miller did not get into details on the call, something they attributed to the plans not yet being finalized, but that orders barring travel from Muslim majority countries specifically or re-designating the Houthis status as a Foreign Terrorist Organization did not come up. 

Several Republican staffers who have spoken to Trump transition officials since the election have told JI that they expect the Houthis FTO re-designation to be an early action from the 47th president, though none could provide a timeline. A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to JI’s request for comment on if or when the president planned to take executive action on the Houthis FTO status or another travel ban. 

One executive order Miller mentioned on Sunday as an immediate priority was designating Mexican drug cartels as FTOs and restricting their access to enter the United States via a travel ban against its members. 

Miller also said Trump would be undoing the Biden administration’s directives on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, immediately shuttering such programs within the federal government and impacting those in higher education and the private sector, on Monday. The 47th president will also reverse Biden’s gender-related executive orders, something Miller noted after the DEI action. 

Miller told lawmakers that Trump would sign an “energy omnibus” order on Monday, which would declare a national emergency with regard to the U.S. energy sector and halt climate efforts championed by Democrats. Included in the omnibus are orders accelerating the construction of previously-halted pipelines and broader energy permitting. 

It is not clear if the sanctions the Trump transition team has been drafting on Iranian oil exports, something sources in Trump’s orbit have described since November as an early priority, will be among those signed on his first day. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice