Trump set to sign ‘record-setting number’ of executive orders after swearing-in

'You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make [you] extremely happy, lots of them,' Trump told supporters at a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington

Going into President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, it is unclear if the 47th president plans to include foreign policy-related executive orders in the flurry of actions he plans to sign after being sworn in on Monday.

Trump is expected to sign a barrage of executive orders immediately after being sworn in at the Capitol before signing additional EOs in front of thousands of supporters at the Capitol One Arena, where the presidential parade was moved after the president-elect decided to hold the inauguration ceremony inside due to weather.

“You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make [you] extremely happy, lots of them,” Trump told supporters at a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday. “Somebody said yesterday, ‘Sir, don’t sign so many in one day. Let’s do it over a period of weeks.’ I said, ‘Like hell we’re going to do it over a period of weeks.’ We’re going to sign them at the beginning.”

Speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press” in a phone interview on Saturday, Trump said he hadn’t determined how many orders he would sign on his first day, but confirmed that the number would be more than 100. “We have a record-setting number of documents that I’ll be signing right after this [inauguration] speech,” he told moderator Kristen Welker.

The executive actions will take sweeping steps to dismantle the federal bureaucracy, bolster U.S. energy production and aggressively crack down on illegal immigration, according to Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy who held a call on Sunday with about 40 GOP lawmakers and aides to brief them on the plans.

One Republican staffer told JI that Miller did not get into details on the call, something they attributed to the plans not yet being finalized, but that orders barring travel from Muslim majority countries specifically or re-designating the Houthis status as a Foreign Terrorist Organization did not come up.

Several Republican staffers who have spoken to Trump transition officials since the election have told JI that they expect the Houthis FTO re-designation to be an early action from the 47th president, though none could provide a timeline. A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to JI’s request for comment on if or when the president planned to take executive action on the Houthis FTO status or another travel ban.

One executive order Miller mentioned on Sunday as an immediate priority was designating Mexican drug cartels as FTOs and restricting their access to enter the United States via a travel ban against its members.

Miller also said Trump would be undoing the Biden administration’s directives on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, immediately shuttering such programs within the federal government and impacting those in higher education and the private sector, on Monday. The 47th president will also reverse Biden’s gender-related executive orders, something Miller noted after the DEI action.

Miller told lawmakers that Trump would sign an “energy omnibus” order on Monday, which would declare a national emergency with regard to the U.S. energy sector and halt climate efforts championed by Democrats. Included in the omnibus are orders accelerating the construction of previously-halted pipelines and broader energy permitting.

It is not clear if the sanctions the Trump transition team has been drafting on Iranian oil exports, something sources in Trump’s orbit have described since November as an early priority, will be among those signed on his first day.