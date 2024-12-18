Hanukkah on the Hill

At menorah lighting on Hill, Johnson says ‘in the face of darkness, light bursts forth’

Menorah used at the event was made from shrapnel of rockets shot down by IDF

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) gathered on Tuesday to take part in a pre-Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony at the Capitol.

The three congressional leaders were joined by Chabad Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch, who led the prayer portions of the gathering and helped light the menorah candles, and at least a dozen House lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, some of whom noshed on sufganiyot while making the rounds.

Among the lawmakers in attendance were Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Al Green (D-TX), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Tim Burchett (R-TN). Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, and William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, were also spotted in the crowd.

Johnson noted during his remarks that they were using his “one of a kind” personal menorah made of “shrapnel of rockets that were shot down by the IDF and then smelted together by an Israeli artisan” during the ceremony. He said he was given the menorah by Rabbi Shemtov and some of Jeffries’ staffers earlier this year.

“I’m very grateful for it, not only because it’s my first menorah, but because when you look at it, you’re reminded of the true meaning of Hannukah. That in the face of darkness, light bursts forth. In the presence of fear, miracles emerge. And in moments of despair, hope springs eternal,” Johnson said.

“The more time I‘ve spent with America’s rabbis and our Jewish brothers and sisters around the country over the last year, the more hopeful I become for the future. We all know that 2024 was a difficult year for Jewish-Americans, on college campuses and of course in the land of Israel itself. Yet, in the face of vitriol and war, the Jewish people have shown unshakeable strength and optimism and resilience. It’s very inspiring. And that’s because we believe that the light of truth always overcomes the darkness of terror,” he continued.

Schumer also used his comments at the ceremony to offer hope for a brighter future for the Jewish people.

“In the darkness of our world – 436 days after the horrific attacks in Israel on October 7th, with … 100 hostages still held captive by Hamas, and amid a rise in antisemitic attacks at home and abroad – we need the flame of hope burning brighter than ever,” Schumer said.

“This Hanukkah, let the light from the flame guide us toward unity in the face of division. Let it guide us toward a future inspired by the miracles of the past, full of hope, courage, and resilience. Let it guide us toward a more just and equal world, free from hatred, bigotry, discrimination, and all other forces of darkness,” he added.

Absent from the festivities was Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has been recovering after taking a fall while leaving a GOP conference luncheon last Tuesday. Shemtov urged attendees to pray for the health of the Republican leader, 82, so “that he has a full recovery and continues to be able to serve this great nation as he has.”