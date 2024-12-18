At menorah lighting on Hill, Johnson says ‘in the face of darkness, light bursts forth’

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Israeli officials concerned Assad’s fall risks destabilizi...ng Jordan

Newly elected Rep. Gabe Evans brings Middle East military ex...perience to Capitol Hill

Israel’s culinary ambassador Eyal Shani doubles South Flor...ida footprint with new kosher restaurant

Jeanne Shaheen, who has turned critical of Israel, becomes k...ey foreign policy voice for Senate Dems

Cardin: U.S. should lift Syria sanctions if behavior improve...s from new government

Cruz accuses State Department of influencing U.S. airlines�...� decisions to indefinitely suspend flights to Israel

Leader of U.K. Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch showcases he...r pro-Israel bona fides

From Shabbat surveillance to city council: The rise of an Or...thodox GOP activist in New Jersey

Anthony Weiner mulls political comeback in New York

Youngkin says SJP poses ‘a clear and present threat to Jew...ish students and the Jewish community in Virginia’

Linda McMahon meets with senators, addresses approach to fig...hting antisemitism

How Trump met a released American Israeli hostage on his Flo...rida golf course 

House Republicans urge congressional leaders to ensure prohi...bition on UNRWA funding in 2025

Duckworth lambastes Israeli government, but dismisses Sander...s’ resolutions as ineffectual

End of Assad regime marks ‘fall of the Iranian axis,’ ex...perts say

Mother of British hostage held by Hamas slams U.K. Foreign S...ecretary Lammy

Trump names Adam Boehler hostage affairs envoy

Israel looks to ‘shape deterrence regime’ in Lebanon aft...er cease-fire

The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem

The Democrats’ DSA dilemma in New York City  

On DSA call, AOC said she led whip effort against U.S. aid t...o Israel

Newly elected Los Angeles DA vows to crack down on antisemit...ic hate crimes

The mystery behind Biden’s anti-Israel book purchase

Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 202...4, ADL finds

Sherrill says as governor she’d want to make N.J. ‘a mod...el’ for combating antisemitism 

As the next mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley marks her �...�last hurrah’ in public office

How Deborah Lipstadt used diplomacy to fight antisemitism

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Quick Hits

Hanukkah on the Hill

At menorah lighting on Hill, Johnson says ‘in the face of darkness, light bursts forth’

Menorah used at the event was made from shrapnel of rockets shot down by IDF

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(L-R) U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rabbi Levi Shemtov, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak ahead of a Capitol Menorah lighting ceremony during a Hanukkah reception at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. The bicameral event was held to celebrate the upcoming eight-day festival of Hanukkah.

By
Emily Jacobs
December 18, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) gathered on Tuesday to take part in a pre-Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony at the Capitol.

The three congressional leaders were joined by Chabad Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch, who led the prayer portions of the gathering and helped light the menorah candles, and at least a dozen House lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, some of whom noshed on sufganiyot while making the rounds.

Among the lawmakers in attendance were Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Al Green (D-TX), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Tim Burchett (R-TN). Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, and William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, were also spotted in the crowd.

Johnson noted during his remarks that they were using his “one of a kind” personal menorah made of “shrapnel of rockets that were shot down by the IDF and then smelted together by an Israeli artisan” during the ceremony. He said he was given the menorah by Rabbi Shemtov and some of Jeffries’ staffers earlier this year.

“I’m very grateful for it, not only because it’s my first menorah, but because when you look at it, you’re reminded of the true meaning of Hannukah. That in the face of darkness, light bursts forth. In the presence of fear, miracles emerge. And in moments of despair, hope springs eternal,” Johnson said. 

“The more time I‘ve spent with America’s rabbis and our Jewish brothers and sisters around the country over the last year, the more hopeful I become for the future. We all know that 2024 was a difficult year for Jewish-Americans, on college campuses and of course in the land of Israel itself. Yet, in the face of vitriol and war, the Jewish people have shown unshakeable strength and optimism and resilience. It’s very inspiring. And that’s because we believe that the light of truth always overcomes the darkness of terror,” he continued. 

Schumer also used his comments at the ceremony to offer hope for a brighter future for the Jewish people.

“In the darkness of our world – 436 days after the horrific attacks in Israel on October 7th, with … 100 hostages still held captive by Hamas, and amid a rise in antisemitic attacks at home and abroad – we need the flame of hope burning brighter than ever,” Schumer said.

“This Hanukkah, let the light from the flame guide us toward unity in the face of division. Let it guide us toward a future inspired by the miracles of the past, full of hope, courage, and resilience. Let it guide us toward a more just and equal world, free from hatred, bigotry, discrimination, and all other forces of darkness,” he added.

Absent from the festivities was Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has been recovering after taking a fall while leaving a GOP conference luncheon last Tuesday. Shemtov urged attendees to pray for the health of the Republican leader, 82, so “that he has a full recovery and continues to be able to serve this great nation as he has.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice