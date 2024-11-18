fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Gabbard draws deference from several GOP hawks despite antiw...ar record

Elon Musk meeting with Iranian ambassador alarms national se...curity experts

What to watch for in a second Trump administration

Hezbollah may be more motivated to strike Jewish targets in ...Latin America, experts warn

Trump picks Matt Gaetz, with checkered record on antisemitis...m, for Attorney General

Rumored for a Trump posting, Elbridge Colby’s dovish views... on Iran stand out

Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intel...ligence

Saudi-Israel normalization appears more distant with a skept...ic in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, MBS’ ‘genocide’ accusations

Capitol Hill caught off guard by Hegseth pick for defense se...cretary, but Senate Republicans quickly fall in line

Trump announces former Gov. Mike Huckabee as pick for ambass...ador to Israel

Donald Trump Jr. faces scrutiny for embracing anti-Israel po...dcaster’s views

Edelstein remains defiant amid Netanyahu moves to reinstate ...Haredi exemption from IDF

Jewish lawmakers press Dutch ambassador for answers on Amste...rdam attack

Netanyahu’s office hopeful after Trump election victory

After Trump victory, Democrats debate what comes next

How Trump will approach the Middle East in a second term

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

On Election Day eve, Vance courts undecided voters in battle...ground Pennsylvania

The playbook to win Jewish voters in Michigan

At Chicago Public Schools, antisemitism concerns remain afte...r ouster of board president

Quick Hits

Dem debate

Phillips, responding to AOC, describes anti-Israel movement as antisemitic

Mainstream Democrats have argued in recent weeks that far-left activists and special interest groups have gained too much influence over Democratic policymakers, and that this dynamic has contributed to Democrats’ losses

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) leaves the U.S. Capitol after the final series of votes for the week on February 02, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

By
Marc Rod
November 18, 2024

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), a retiring Jewish House Democrat and former Democratic presidential candidate, argued on Sunday that the anti-Israel movement inside the Democratic Party is antisemitic and an electoral drag on the party, responding to a tweet about AIPAC from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The back-and-forth highlights the way in which the party’s direction on Israel has become a prominent question in the Democrats’ ongoing debates about how and why the party lost the 2024 election.

Ocasio-Cortez had said on X, “If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC.”

Mainstream Democrats have argued in recent weeks that far-left activists and special interest groups have gained too much influence over Democratic policymakers, and that this dynamic has contributed to Democrats’ losses.

Phillips shot back: “If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by anti-pragmatic and anti-semitic interests pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats…”

Ocasio-Cortez also faced criticism from Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the left-leaning Jewish Council for Public Affairs, who suggested that Ocasio-Cortez’s comments leaned into antisemitic tropes. Notably, Spitanick participated in an antisemitism webinar with Ocasio-Cortez earlier this year.

“There is a critical conversation to be had about AIPAC,” Spitalnick said. “But so singularly focusing on them here — when there are a number of special interest groups that operate the same way — plays into dangerous tropes.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice