Twitch updates terms of service to ban use of Zionist as a slur

The streaming platform, owned by Amazon, has come under scrutiny for antisemitism by some of its top creators

Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images

In this photo illustration the Twitch App seen displayed on a smartphone screen with the Twitch logo in the background.

By
Marc Rod
November 18, 2024

The streaming platform Twitch announced that it is updating its policy regarding the use of the word “Zionist” in a derogatory manner amid scrutiny and criticism of antisemitism posted by the platform’s top creators.

The company, which dominates the streaming market, announced Friday that it had updated its hateful conduct policy to prohibit the use of the term “to attack or demean another individual or group of people on the basis of their background or religious belief.”

The company added, “We recognize that ‘Zionist’ and ‘Zionism’ also refer to a political movement. Using the term to refer to the political movement, whether in a supportive or critical way, does not violate our Hateful Conduct policy. Our goal isn’t to stifle conversation about or criticism of an institution or ideology, but to prevent coded hate directed at individuals and groups of people.”

Twitch described the change as consistent with existing policy that prohibits “the use of terms that may not be harmful or abusive in isolation, but can be used as a slur or to denigrate others in certain contexts.”

In the updated Community Guidelines page, the company explained, “we treat ‘Zionists’ as a proxy for Jews or Israelis if the word is used in a context to promote harm or violence, or when used to make dehumanizing comparisons or perpetuate antisemitic stereotypes.”

As an example, it said that “Zionist [name of animal]” would be prohibited under its policies but “Zionist settlers keep encroaching Palestinian borders” will be allowed.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) had written to executives at Twitch and its parent company, Amazon, earlier this month to raise concerns about antisemitism on the platform, urging the company to ban Hasan Piker, one of its most popular creators, for antisemitism, as well as highlighting other high-profile antisemitic creators. He threatened additional congressional scrutiny of the platform.

Torres said in a statement to Jewish Insider that the changes are a positive step but that the policy must now actually be properly enforced in practice.

“I am pleased to report that Twitch, in response to public pressure, has updated its Terms of Service to prohibit all forms of antisemitism regardless of whether one uses the word ‘Zionist’ or the word ‘Jew’—reflecting the spirit of IHRA’s definition of antisemitism,” Torres said. “Although the new Terms of Service represents progress, mission accomplished will only come from enforcement. I will be watching.”

