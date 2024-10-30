fbpx
CAMPAIGN OUTREACH

Trump pledges to Lebanese Americans he will ‘stop the suffering and destruction’ in Lebanon

The letter comes as part of the former president’s outreach to disaffected Muslim and Arab-American voters

Former President Donald Trump (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By
Emily Jacobs
October 30, 2024

Former President Donald Trump sent an open letter to Lebanese Americans vowing to “stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon” and secure “a lasting peace” in the Middle East if elected to a second term next week. 

The letter comes as Trump’s campaign continues its outreach to Muslim and Arab American voters, many of whom feel disaffected by the Biden administration’s broad support for Israel as it continues to fight against Hamas and Hezbollah.

“During my Administration, we had peace in the Middle East, and we will have peace again very soon!” Trump wrote in the letter, which was written last Saturday. “I will fix the problems caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon. I want to see the Middle East return to real peace, a lasting peace, and we will get it done properly so it doesn’t repeat itself every 5 or 10 years!”

The former president urged the Lebanese American community to support his bid for a second term in the White House and work with him toward reaching a final conclusion to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. 

“You have my word. I will preserve the equal partnership among all Lebanese communities. Your friends and family in Lebanon deserve to live in peace, prosperity, and harmony with their neighbors, and that can only happen with peace and stability in the Middle East. I look forward to working with the Lebanese community living in the United States of America to ensure the safety and security of the great people of Lebanon,” he continued, adding, “Vote Trump for Peace!”

Representatives for the Trump campaign did not respond to Jewish Insider’s request for comment on the letter, which the former president posted text of on his social media accounts on Wednesday. 

