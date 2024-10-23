jersey boy

Appointed Sen. George Helmy boasts good relations with New Jersey Jewish community

Sen. George Helmy (D-NJ), the placeholder senator picked to replace former Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) in the Senate until a winner of the New Jersey Senate race is certified, won’t be in Congress for much longer. But, given the close margins in the Senate, his vote could prove important in his final weeks in the upper chamber.

Helmy, 44, is the former chief of staff to Gov. Phil Murphy and served as a staffer for Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and the late Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ), both strong supporters of Israel. He’s the son of immigrants from Egypt, and the first Coptic Christian and the sixth Arab American to serve in the Senate.

Jewish leaders in New Jersey said he’s maintained positive relationships with the community in his career in state politics. Jason Shames, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, told Jewish Insider that Helmy, was supportive of Jewish and pro-Israel priorities, and was consistently willing to listen to and understand Jewish community perspectives and concerns.

“We’re hoping that as long as he sits in that seat, he’ll continue to partner with us, especially during a very challenging couple of months,” Shames said.

“In the governor’s office, he worked to make sure that everybody’s voice was heard… from the Orthodox to the Reform,” Karin Elkis, a co-chair of the New Jersey-Israel Commission and a former congressional staffer, said. “He always made sure to cover it all… I know he has respect from the community.”

A Helmy spokesperson said in a statement that, in New Jersey, the senator was “involved in advancing the work of the New Jersey-Israel Commission,” helping to grow foreign direct investment from Israel in New Jersey by hundreds of millions of dollars under the Murphy administration.

“Through the years, Senator Helmy has been involved in many meetings with community, faith, education, and business leaders to discuss the prosperity and protection of the Jewish and Israeli American population in the state,” the spokesperson said. “And with the concerning rise in antisemitism over the past few years, Senator Helmy has supported the Governor, Attorney General, and other law enforcement agencies in their efforts to protect those within the Jewish and Israeli American population in their homes, schools, places of worship, and beyond.”

The spokesperson said Helmy’s work with New Jersey’s Jewish and Israeli populations goes back to his early years as a Senate staffer.

Helmy’s tenure in the Senate will be among the shortest in U.S. history — he plans to step down in November to allow the winner of the U.S. Senate race, likely Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), to finish out the remaining weeks of the term.

In an interview with Politico near the start of his term, Helmy was clear-eyed about the brevity of his tenure and indicated that he doesn’t expect to make waves legislatively during his short time in the Senate, planning to serve as a reliable vote in support of Democratic priorities.

Helmy’s spokesperson said that the senator will “use his voice to uplift and stand up for some of the most vulnerable civilians in the region and to support ongoing efforts to restore regional stability.”

“The senator believes Israel has a right to exist and to defend itself in accordance with international law to combat Hamas and safely retrieve all hostages,” the spokesperson continued. “At the same time, he also believes that it is time for a cessation of hostilities as concerns of further escalations in the conflict grow. Sen. Helmy finds the current state of relief and access to humanitarian assistance unacceptable, and is of the vehement opinion that immediate humanitarian aid should be guaranteed and provided to civilians in Gaza.”

In his first Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Helmy questioned Stephanie Hallett, the nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Bahrain, about U.S. military cooperation with Bahrain, efforts to build a regional security architecture and Bahrain’s diplomatic overtures to Iran, making reference to his experiences in the Middle East.

He also asked Julie Smith, the nominee to be under secretary of state for political affairs, about the Ukraine war.

Booker, Helmy’s former boss, introduced Helmy during that same hearing. He said that Helmy had been a “great advisor” to him and to Murphy on foreign policy issues. “He is thoughtful, he is knowledgeable, he is an extraordinary addition to this committee.”

Helmy said that he’s taken guidance from Booker, a consistent pro-Israel voice, on foreign policy.