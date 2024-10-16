fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Is a shift in China’s rhetoric on Israel a policy change, ...or ‘wishful thinking?’

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fa...te is in your hands’

Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of re...voking endorsement

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Brown University facing pressure to cancel board vote on Isr...ael divestment

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Quick Hits

under the radar

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Israel

The Future Coalition PAC has portrayed the vice president as both hostile and friendly to Jewish voters

Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, speaks to reporters as he leaves the “AI Insight Forum” at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

By
Matthew Kassel
October 16, 2024

A recently created Republican super PAC behind a slate of inflammatory ads targeting Vice President Kamala Harris’ Israel record has been exclusively funded by a political advocacy group called Building America’s Future, according to federal campaign finance filings released on Tuesday.

The GOP-aligned group contributed $3 million to Future Coalition PAC, which has been running digital ads in Michigan and Pennsylvania alternately portraying Harris as hostile and friendly to Israel — in an effort to target Muslim and Jewish voters who could be decisive in a close election.

Future Coalition PAC, whose funding had been a source of mystery, has been criticized by members of both parties for engaging in a cynically motivated strategy to play both sides of a polarizing issue.

In addition, some of its ads have faced scrutiny for relying on antisemitic tropes about Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Harris’ Jewish husband.

The super PAC, launched in July, has spent nearly $2.5 million in the election on ads supporting and opposing Harris and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a Jewish Democrat running for Senate in Michigan.

The contributions from Building America’s Future were first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.

Building America’s Future, a political nonprofit, is not required to disclose its donors, but one notable financial supporter has been Elon Musk, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

The group, which has donated to other super PACs this cycle, has been led by four GOP consultants and operatives previously involved in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ failed presidential campaign, according to the New York Times.

Future Coalition PAC did not return a request for comment.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice