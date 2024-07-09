Senate defense bill pushes for review of U.S.-Qatar relationship

The Senate NDAA call calls on the Pentagon to consider Qatar’s relationship with Hamas and to potentially push Qatar to expel Hamas leadership

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s draft of the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act pushes for a review of the U.S.-Qatar relationship, following months of mounting pressure from Capitol Hill and calls from some lawmakers to dramatically downgrade the U.S.’ relationship with Doha.

Lawmakers have grown increasingly frustrated with Qatar in the months since Oct. 7. Qatar hosts Hamas’ political leadership and has served as a mediator of hostage talks with the terrorist group; some lawmakers have accused it of failing to apply sufficient pressure on Hamas.

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s defense bill includes a provision that would require the Department of Defense to submit a report to and brief Congress on the “operational value” of the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, “taking into consideration the relationship of the Government of Qatar with Hamas and other terrorist organizations.”

Some lawmakers have framed Al-Udeid, the largest U.S. base in the Middle East, as a major U.S. pressure point against Qatar, and called for a review of that situation. The bill requests an assessment of whether Qatar’s relationships with terrorist groups undermine U.S. security, the value of Al-Udeid and the potential costs and effects of relocating the base elsewhere.

The inclusion of the provision in the Senate bill — which comes despite strong support for Qatar from some on Capitol Hill, who have often highlighted the centrality of Al-Udeid to U.S. operations — is a further signal of growing frustration with Qatar in Congress.

The explanatory report accompanying the bill also highlights Qatar’s hosting of Hamas, and directs the Secretary of Defense to press Qatar to expel Hamas officials if Hamas continues to refuse “reasonable negotiations.” The report describes Israeli offers as “reasonable,” and Hamas as recalcitrant.

The draft NDAA, which was finalized by the Senate Armed Services Committee weeks ago but released publicly on Monday, also proposes $500 million for missile-defense cooperation with Israel, as expected under the U.S.-Israel memorandum of understanding; calls for increasing anti-tunnelling cooperation funding by $30 million to $80 million for 2025; and supports flat funding for cooperation in emerging technologies at $45.7 million.

The bill would require notifications to Congress within 30 days any time Iran transfers weapons or weapon components to any other state or proxy group, as well as an annual report to Congress on such transfers.

And it would call on the Pentagon to provide intelligence, advice and support to Israel in operations to capture or kill senior Hamas officials, and briefings every 90 days to Congress about what support has been provided.

The explanatory report “condemns in the strongest terms” the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and expresses sympathy for the victims and the Israelis who remain displaced, and backs continued U.S. support for efforts “to degrade and defeat Hamas.” It also expresses concern about Gazan civilians “at risk of experiencing extreme hunger” and supports efforts to ensure that humanitarian aid continues to flow into the enclave.

The report further requests that the Pentagon’s inspector general report to Congress on the operations of the Gaza humanitarian pier and assessments and preparations made in advance of its deployment. The pier has been dogged by issues and consistently criticized by Senate Armed Services Committee Republicans.

The bill would instruct the Pentagon to coordinate with Jordan to further support its air and missile-defense capabilities to ward off threats from Iran and better integrate its capabilities with other U.S. partners. The explanatory report calls on the U.S. to quickly transfer F-16 fighter jets to Jordan, which was involved in intercepting the April missile attack by Iran targeting Israel.

The report also calls on the administration to provide strategies for enhancing cooperation with Bahrain, improving Manama’s own defense capabilities and strengthening the Israel-Bahrain relationship.

As previously reported by JI, the bill also includes the provisions of the STARS Act, which aims for a cooperative space defense architecture among the U.S. and its Middle East partners and a provision that would block the use of any Pentagon assets or facilities to transport or process anyone fleeing Gaza or the West Bank to the U.S., with exceptions for U.S. citizens and their immediate families.

The Palestinian refugee provision was approved as an amendment by a 13-12 vote, with all Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) supporting, and Democrats opposed, according to the report.

Like the House version of the NDAA, the bill would establish an exchange program with Middle East partners to ensure better interaction and coordination among U.S. and partner militaries.

The report highlights concerns about proposed cuts to funding for missile defense, particularly in light of the ongoing threats from Iran, Russia and other adversaries. It also requests a briefing on efforts to better-protect the U.S.’ Al-Tanf base in Syria from air attacks.

It also requests that the Pentagon report to Congress on the impacts of Iranian and terrorist cryptocurrency crimes, on Iranian support for terror groups in Northwest Africa and on the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces to help maintain stability and combat terrorism.

The committee also approved by a 13-12 vote, with Manchin and Republicans in support, an amendment blocking any new diversity, equity and inclusion hiring at the Pentagon, including to fill vacant positions.