House members threaten ‘fast-track legislative options’ to squeeze Qatar over hostages

Sixteen House members sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday expressing deep concerns about Qatar’s failure to help secure the release of the remaining hostages being held in Gaza, and threatened to pursue punitive measures if the hostages are not released soon.

The letter comes amid growing criticism in the U.S. Jewish and pro-Israel community of Qatar as hostage talks flounder, and is one of multiple emerging threats from Congress to impose punitive measures on Qatar. The lawmakers said they’re “deeply concerned that Qatar has not fully leveraged its relationship with Hamas to ensure all hostages are released without delay.”

“If we do not see the release of more hostages, including all American citizens, in the days ahead, we will consider a menu of fast-track legislative options to hold Qatar accountable,” they wrote.

The letter was led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Young Kim (R-CA), joined by Reps. Haley Stevens (D-MI), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Jim Costa (D-CA), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Mike Waltz (R-FL), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), David Trone (D-MD), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Brian Steil (R-WI), Jared Golden (D-ME), Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) and Susan Wild (D-PA).

The lawmakers called on the administration to “continue to employ every tool of leverage with Doha” and to “make clear to Qatar it will be held accountable for every hostage not brought home” and that its “failure to deliver on its commitments will harm bilateral relations.”

They noted that Qatar “benefits immensely” from its relationship with the U.S. as a major non-NATO ally, serves as the host of the U.S.’ main air base in the Middle East and is a beneficiary of lucrative investments in the U.S. and protection from terror victim lawsuits.

“Despite these benefits, only four American hostages have been released since the start of the war,” the lawmakers noted. And, they highlighted, most American hostages were not released during the previous pause in the war, nor did Hamas provide any proof of life or allow the Red Cross to access the hostages.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) threatened a week ago that lawmakers could use the upcoming government funding process to pressure Qatar to secure the release of hostages.