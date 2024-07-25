Harris condemns ‘unpatriotic protestors’ and ‘abhorrent’ pro-Hamas graffiti in Washington

A day after anti-Israel protesters burned flags outside of Union Station in Washington, D.C., and vandalized a statue with pro-Hamas graffiti during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris blasted the “despicable acts by unpatriotic protesters” and condemned “dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric.”

“I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation,” Harris said in a statement released on Thursday. “I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way.”

The protesters were part of a rally organized by anti-Israel activists to oppose Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of Congress. Photographs and videos on social media showed the protesters, some of whom wore Hamas symbols, tearing down and burning American flags. A Christopher Columbus statue was vandalized with red graffiti that said “HAMAS IS COMIN” under an upside-down red triangle, a symbol that has been used by Hamas to represent Israeli military targets.

Harris has in the past expressed empathy for the protesters. “They are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza. There are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject, so I don’t mean to wholesale endorse their points. But we have to navigate it. I understand the emotion behind it,” Harris told The Nation in June.

On Thursday, Harris weighed in on the incendiary tactics of the protesters outside Union Station.

“I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation,” she said.

Harris’ Thursday morning statement follows the White House weighing in the night before.

“Identifying with evil terrorist organizations like Hamas, burning the American flag or forcibly removing the American flag and replacing it with another is disgraceful,” Andrew Bates, White House senior deputy press secretary, told Jewish Insider on Wednesday. “Antisemitism and violence are never acceptable. Period. Every American has the right to peaceful protest. But shamefully, not everyone demonstrated peacefulness today.”

Before Harris issued her statement, JI reached out to multiple Harris campaign spokespeople on Wednesday night seeking a comment about the Union Station incident. They did not respond.

Harris was not in Washington on Wednesday during Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, which she skipped due to pre-planned travel to speak at an event in Indianapolis. She will meet with the Israeli leader on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement to JI, Trump campaign spokesperson Steve Cheung condemned the protesters who burned flags.

“President Trump has talked extensively about those who disrespect our flag. There has been no bigger friend and ally to Israel than President Trump, and when he is back in the White House, he will continue to do everything in his power to stop all hate,” Cheung said. He did not mention the pro-Hamas vandalism.

Speaking on Fox News on Thursday morning, Trump also criticized the protesters.

“You should get a one-year jail sentence if you do anything to desecrate the American flag,” Trump said. “Now, people will say, ‘Oh, it’s unconstitutional.’ Those are stupid people. Those are stupid people that say that.” The Supreme Court has ruled that burning flags is constitutionally protected free speech.