Lawmakers to introduce bill extending Holocaust education program through 2030

With the Never Again Education Act currently expiring in 2025, a new bill set to be introduced on Thursday would extend the Holocaust education program for an additional five years

House lawmakers are expected to introduce a bill on Thursday reauthorizing the Never Again Education Act, the law passed in 2020 to create a program providing Holocaust education resources to middle and high schools through the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The original bill authorized the program for five years, until the end of the 2025 fiscal year; the new bill would reauthorize the program, extending it through 2030. The reauthorization effort is being led by Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

Carter linked the effort directly to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“As Israel’s ally, it is our duty to ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust are not repeated. With pro-Hamas demonstrations happening at colleges and high schools across the nation, it is critical that we properly educate our students about the history of antisemitism,” he said in a statement. “No one should be discriminated against because of their faith, culture, or heritage. When we say ‘never again,’ we mean it.”

Wasserman Schultz noted that children are being exposed to virulent antisemitism, particularly through social media.

“More than ever, teachers need resources to develop and improve Holocaust education programs that reach generations who, with every passing year, lose touch with the murderous slaughter of six million Jews,” she said in a statement. “If this sensitive subject is not taught to young people, we are doomed to witness similar horrors like the one just inflicted on the Israeli people, a massacre that antisemitic terrorists vow to repeat. It is so critical right now, as Holocaust denial and antisemitism surge in the very social media spaces that students inhabit, and because Jewish students increasingly fear for their own safety. Education is key to ensuring future generations are informed on how deadly antisemitism can be.”

Manning also highlighted the current rise in antisemitism.

“Teaching about the Holocaust and the 2000-year history of antisemitism is critical to ensuring that future generations of students learn the unique nature of antisemitism as well as the importance of speaking out against all hate,” she said in a statement. “During this time of rising antisemitism, I’m pleased to work with my congressional colleagues to reintroduce this vitally important bill.”

The bill is being supported by the Jewish Federations of North America, Christians United for Israel, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, National Council of Jewish Women, World Jewish Congress North America, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the Republican Jewish Coalition, the American Jewish Congress and the National Education Association.