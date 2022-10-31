Worthy Reads

😟 Angst Over Antisemitism: The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank highlights concerns among American Jews amid a rising in antisemitism. “On the holiest night of the Jewish year earlier this month, my rabbi looked up from his Kol Nidre sermon — a homily about protecting America’s liberal democracy — and posed a question that wasn’t in his prepared text: ‘How many people in the last few years have been at a dining room conversation where the conversation has turned to where might we move? How many of us?’ He was talking about the unthinkable: that Jews might need to flee the United States. In the congregation, many hands — most? — went up.” [WashPost]

🔁 Breaking the Loop: In The New Yorker, Bernard Avishai explores the possible outcomes of Israel’s general election tomorrow, and the challenges facing rivals Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the country votes in its fifth election in less than four years. “’Comparing little Israel to the U.S. may be misguided, but imagine that Donald Trump is the Republican nominee two years from now, on trial for various felonies, running neck and neck with the Democrats, and saying that he’ll appoint the leader of the Oath Keepers or Marjorie Taylor Greene to his cabinet — and just as B.L.M. protests are returning,’ Yoram Peri, an emeritus professor of Israeli politics at both Tel Aviv University and the University of Maryland, told me. ‘Imagine appointing Franklin Graham as Secretary of Education, or Treasury. Or Jim Jordan as Attorney General — imagine he’s promising to get all charges against Trump dropped and then ignore other judicial decisions.'” [New Yorker]

➡️ Far-Right Frenzy: Haaretz’s Anshel Pfeffer considers the relationship between Diaspora Jewry and Israel if the country’s next government includes far-right leaders among its ranks. “Ninety-five percent of all Israelis immigrated here from countries with no tradition of democracy. The expectation that far-right fascism wouldn’t grow here or gain positions of power was wholly unrealistic. Why should Israel be immune when someone like Donald Trump can become president of the United States, 41.5 percent of French citizens vote for Marine Le Pen and Italy elects a far-right prime minister in Giorgia Meloni? Yes, it will be a tragedy for Israel if this time next week [Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich are headed for power. But it won’t cut us off from the world, and certainly not from the Jews. Instead of issuing hysterical predictions, liberal Jews in Israel and the Diaspora need to start thinking seriously about how to deal with this new situation. Because this is the world we live in now, and it’s not just Israel.” [Haaretz]

🗞️ Media Matters: The Washington Post‘s media critic Erik Wemple reflects, “875 days too late,” that the media erred in its critique of then-New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet for running an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) calling for military intervention amid Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020, and should have instead defended him in the name of journalism. “To date, the lesson from the set-to — that publishing a senator arguing that federal troops could be deployed against rioters is unacceptable — will forever circumscribe what issues opinion sections are allowed to address. It’s also long past time to ask why more people who claim to uphold journalism and free expression — including, um, the Erik Wemple Blog — didn’t speak out then in Bennet’s defense… The paper had published an opinion by a U.S. senator (and possible presidential candidate) advocating a lawful act by the president. That’s not to say it would have been a good idea: Elizabeth Goitein, an expert on national security law at the Brennan Center for Justice, says that invoking the Insurrection Act amid the Black Lives Matter protests would have been ‘inappropriate’ because local authorities had a handle on the instances of unrest taking place ‘at the margins,’ but that a deployment ‘likely would have fallen within the capacious bounds of this poorly drafted statute.'” [WashPost]



🚀 In Defense: In Newsweek, Bradley Bowman defends Israel’s reluctance to provide missile-defense systems to Ukraine, considering that Israel doesn’t have any to spare. “[H]ezbollah, Tehran’s terror proxy in Lebanon, has about 150,000 surface-to-surface rockets and missiles and an estimated 2,000 unmanned aerial vehicles. Most of the rockets and missiles are relatively rudimentary systems. A small but growing number of them, however, are precision-guided munitions, which are more effective in hitting their desired targets, requiring a greater expenditure of missile interceptors. That combination of a growing quantity and increasing capability is a genuine nightmare for Israel. Indeed, if Hezbollah were to launch an estimated 1,500 rockets and missiles per day, existing Israeli missile defenses could be overwhelmed. Despite efforts to build additional missile defense capability and capacity, Israel has a long way to go before it has enough missile defenses to deal with a war of this magnitude. To make matters worse, some in Israel worry Russia could capture an Iron Dome system sent to Ukraine and then provide the system and its information to Iran. Tehran and its terror proxies would undoubtedly then use the information to develop capabilities to circumvent Iron Dome’s defenses, reducing its effectiveness and increasing the ability of Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to kill Israelis in future conflicts.” [Newsweek]