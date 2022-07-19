👋 Good Tuesday morning!

The Aspen Security Forum kicks off this evening in Colorado. We’ll be at the forum throughout the week — email us to let us know if you’re there, too.

It’s primary day in Maryland. Voters in the Old Line State and beyond are eyeing at least two congressional races that have attracted lots of attention — and in one case, lots of outside spending.

Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD) and former state prosecutor Glenn Ivey are facing off in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, which Edwards previously represented before a failed Senate bid.

Read our interview with Edwards.

Read our interview with Ivey.The race has become the site of the largest spending yet by AIPAC’s United Democracy Project super PAC, which has spent $5.9 million attacking Edwards and boosting Ivey, supplemented by an additional $426,000 from Democratic Majority for Israel supporting Ivey. J Street has spent $728,000 supporting Edwards and opposing Ivey.

A recent poll from a pro-Edwards groupshowed Ivey leading Edwards by five percentage points.

In the state’s 6th Congressional District, former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi is hoping for a Republican primary win that will set him up to take on Rep. David Trone (D-MD) in November.

But congressional races aren’t the only ones we’re watching. Maryland is the latest site of a battle for the heart of the Republican Party. Kelly Schulz, a former commerce secretary under her mentor, outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, is battling against state Del. Dan Cox, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump.

In Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, former Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore and former DNC chair Tom Perez are locked in a tight race, with state Comptroller Peter Franchot closing in.

But be prepared to wait. Maryland election officials only start counting mail-in ballots on Thursday. This means that many of the close races aren’t likely to be decided for days.