Worthy Reads

🇷🇺 Moscow Man:Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch spotlights Russia’s top negotiator in Vienna, as talks over Iran’s nuclear program continue, albeit on shaky ground. “Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the Iran nuclear talks, has emerged as an unlikely champion of the nuclear deal that U.S. President Joe Biden has identified as his prime foreign-policy goal in the Middle East, and in the process he has garnered praise from senior U.S. officials and other observers who believe Ulyanov has helped keep the talks on track… But Ulyanov’s critics say the Russian diplomat is merely serving his government’s traditional role as Iran’s chief great-power advocate, engaging in diplomacy to undercut U.S. leverage and secure the best possible deal for a critical client state. The U.S. and other Western governments, critics contend, have unwisely afforded Russia’s envoy too prominent a role as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, which are not negotiating directly with one another in Vienna.” [ForeignPolicy]

⛪ Faith and Fraud: In The New Republic, Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt looks at how some houses of worship have fallen into corrupt practices, in part due to the lack of oversight granted to religious institutions. “Fraud, while unfortunately rampant, goes largely unreported in religious communities — as much as 95 percent of it, according to one report — thanks to both the secrecy around finances and the pressures that whistleblowers face to stay silent… The issue is systemic and may be a uniquely American problem: In the U.S., houses of worship have effectively no public oversight of their finances, while enjoying massive tax benefits. As long as churches, synagogues, and mosques are the only nonprofits exempt from filing 990s [IRS forms] and thus reporting their finances to the public, houses of God will continue to be black holes for charitable donations and magnets for fraudsters.” [NewRepublic]

🪖 Army Assessment: In Bloomberg, Zev Chafets argues that Israel’s mandatory conscription model focused on a ground army is outdated and does not meet the country’s current security needs, which now center on threats from Iran and its regional proxies. “As a result, the IDF has adopted a defensive doctrine of containment. To accomplish this, it has armed itself with expensive and highly complex weapons systems: American-made fighter planes that can strike distant targets, multi-billion-dollar German submarines refitted to provide second strike deterrence against a nuclear Iran, a multi-tiered anti-missile system capable of downing (or lasering) incoming fire from across the border or outer space, and a vast network of cyber and intelligence units capable of anticipating threats and disrupting enemies.” [Bloomberg]

🇦🇪 In a Bind: In Foreign Policy, Steven A. Cook suggests how the U.S. can build trust and maintain a position of influence in the Middle East, in the wake of the recent attacks against the UAE from Houthi rebels in Yemen. “If the Biden administration and members of Congress are serious about relieving the suffering of Yemenis, they must start making sure that the Iranian weapons pipeline comes to an end. Administration officials will also have to lean on the Omanis, who were supposed to be able to bring the Houthis along in negotiations, though at this point, officials in Muscat have been far too indulgent of them. Ultimately, the Houthis have to be denied cash and weapons, and should be isolated diplomatically. If American policymakers are worried that their regional partners do not trust the United States and that Washington’s strategic position is eroding because countries are hedging with the Chinese, Yemen would be a good place to prove it otherwise.” [Foreign Policy]