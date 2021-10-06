👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Regarding Iron Dome funding, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod on Capitol Hill yesterday: “Talk to Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell. We have complete support on our side to [pass by unanimous consent],” when asked about his plans for passing the stalled $1 billion supplement to replenish the Iron Dome missile-defense system.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) told reporters earlier in the day that he was not sure of leadership’s strategy, which — barring a reversal or compromise from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) — could involve moving for a free-standing vote on the Senate floor or folding the funding into another bill, a move that caused issues in the initial House of Representatives process.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid addressed The Jewish Federations of North America on Tuesday — his first major meeting with a U.S. Jewish group since assuming his current role — where he highlighted Israel’s relationship with the U.S. Jewish community.

Speaking virtually at JFNA’s Leadership Lab, a component of its annual General Assembly, Lapid slammed the previous government’s approach, referring to comments made by former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer regarding outreach to Evangelicals — the former ambassador described evangelical Christians as the “backbone of Israel’s support in the United States.” Interviewed by JFNA Chair Mark Wilf, Lapid stressed that “the most important relation we have is with American Jewry.”

Lapidwill be in Washington from Oct. 12-14 for high-level meetings with administration officials, the foreign minister’s office confirmed to JI.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayancondemned an antisemitic graffiti attack at the site of the former Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. The graffiti, which was discovered on former barracks, was revealed Tuesday by Israel’s Holocaust Memorial and Museum, which manages the site, Reuters reported.

Dayan, who is currently in Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre, said: “We are very saddened by the attack on Auschwitz, the authentic location where over a million Jews were murdered, and strongly condemn the willful vandalism of the barracks there with antisemitic and Holocaust denial inscriptions. This incident, at such a major and significant site of the atrocities of the Holocaust, constitutes an attack not only on the memory of the victims, but also on the survivors and any person with a conscience. It is also yet another painful reminder that more must be done to raise awareness about the Holocaust and to educate the public and the younger generation regarding the dangers of antisemitism and Holocaust denial and distortion.”