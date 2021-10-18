Schumer condemns U.K. authorities after Alta Fixsler taken off life support

The New York senator had attempted to facilitate the 2-year-old Hasidic girl’s transfer to the U.S. for continued treatment

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) condemned British authorities after 2-year-old Alta Fixsler was taken off life support and died Monday, following a protracted legal battle between Fixsler’s parents and the British government.

Fixsler was born with severe brain damage and was on life support for her entire life. A U.K. court approved doctors’ requests earlier this year to take her off life support, despite her Hasidic parents’ religious objections. Her family attempted to relocate her to Israel or the U.S. for continued treatment, but U.K. government officials denied the requests.

Schumer helped Fixsler secure a U.S. visa last summer and personally pleaded her case to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month.

“I extend my prayers and support for the Fixsler family during this very difficult time. May Alta’s memory be a blessing,” Schumer told Jewish Insider. “I continue to believe the policy followed here was wrong on many levels and regret that our multiple, and legally and morally, well-grounded pleas were unheeded by the British authorities.”

U.S. politicians including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Steve Daines (R-MT), James Lankford (R-OK), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mike Braun (R-IN), Jim Inhofe (R-OK) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) had also advocated on Fixsler’s behalf.

Fixsler is expected to be buried in Israel, according to the Jerusalem Post.